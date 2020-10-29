Newswrap, October 28: CBI on Rhea Chakraborty & SSR's sisters, Kangana Ranaut on BMC, celebs & more

Newswrap, October 28: Right from the latest update about Katrina Kaif's superhero flick to Kangana Ranaut's opinion on Nikita Tomar case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

in Naagin trilogy

After having played varied roles, the actress will now play a shape-shifting serpent in an upcoming trilogy that will be backed by Nikhil Dwivedi. Shraddha Kapoor herself has announced the news on Twitter. She has also mentioned idolizing the late who had earlier played similar roles in movies like Nagina.

reacts to firing incident in Munger

A firing incident took place in Munger, Bihar, on Monday when a group of people was reportedly heading for immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol. Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the same and called the incident ‘horrific.’

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson makes Instagram debut

Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda has recently made a debut on Instagram and immediately grabbed attention owing to his quirky posts. Many others like , , and have commented on his posts. For the unversed, he is Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s son.

Kangana Ranaut slams BMC

The actress takes a dig at the civic body while stating that it has spent a whopping amount of Rs 82 lakh for the legal fees in connection with the demolition case of her office in Bandra, Mumbai. Kangana spoke about the same after a few reports stated that BMC has spent a lot of money in the legal case against her.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters seek urgent hearing

Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have reportedly approached the Bombay High Court with a request for an urgent hearing of their petition. When being asked the reason behind the same, their lawyer Madhav Thorat has stated that since there is an FIR lodged against them, they fear getting arrested anytime.

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs

The actress has slammed celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and others for not addressing Nikita Tomar’s case. She further said that they should be arrested for selective activism and called them ‘filmy bimbos.’

’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests negative for COVID-19

Fans were worried after getting the news that the War actor’s mom has contracted novel coronavirus. However, everyone has finally heaved a sigh of relief as Pinkie Roshan has tested negative for COVID-19. She has reportedly come out as asymptomatic.

Smriti Irani contracts COVID-19

The actress turned politician has taken to social media and confirmed about getting diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She also urged everyone who got in touch with her to get themselves tested immediately.

The White Tiger trailer OUT

, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav’s much-anticipated movie, The White Tiger’s official trailer has been finally released much to everyone’s excitement. It will be released on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

CBI on Rhea Chakraborty’s accusation against Sushant’s sisters

The central agency has told the Bombay High Court that Rhea’s accusation against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters is presumptive and speculative. The CBI further said that the Mumbai Police should have conducted an investigation before lodging the FIR.

’s movie to have no hero

The actress will soon be seen in a superhero flick but it will have no male lead. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed it by saying that she will not have any romantic track in the movie.

