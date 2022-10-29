Newswrap, October 28: Fighter’s NEW release date; Freddy’s First Look; 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor in Thumkeshwari

Making movies is not an easy task. Certainly not! If you are involved in the filmmaking process, you must show utmost dedication toward the profession. This profession is sheerly a combination of hard work and creativity. Today, Bollywood was sprouting a number of updates about various films. From Deepika Padukone dropping an update about her upcoming film to Shraddha Kapoor in Bhediya song, do have a look what are the newsmakers of the day. Freddy First Look features Kartik Aaryan as Dr Freddy Ginwala

Bollywood actors Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan starrer, Freddy, will hit the theatres soon. The makers of the film, however, know the art to maintain and generate curiosity towards the film. Today, the makers dropped first look of the film wherein we can see Aaryan playing the role of Dr Freddy Ginwala. The film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is surely going to give you goosebumps.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter gets a new release date Fans can't keep calm! Today, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan dropped an update about their upcoming film fighter. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Hrithik revealed that the film will release on January 25, 2024, in theatres. Deepika dropped a similar update and hubby Ranveer Singh dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Do have a look.

Shraddha Kapoor in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon dance number Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who earned praise for her role in the films Stree, has made a cameo in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer dance number titled, "Thumkeshwari". This song is trending on YouTube and has surely taken the internet by a storm. For those who are unaware, Shraddha Kapoor is the second most followed Indian actress after Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The third spot is grabbed by Alia Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta over poor performance The latest season of the reality show, Bigg Boss is surely getting newsier on a daily basis. In a recent development, contestants Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta will be schooled by host Salman Khan over their poor performance over the weeks. See what Salman Khan has to say to them for not performing well.