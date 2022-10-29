Newswrap, October 28: Fighter’s NEW release date; Freddy’s First Look; 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor in Thumkeshwari
Making movies is the core element of the film industry. Today, we have many updates to present to you if you are a movie buff. Check it out here.
Making movies is not an easy task. Certainly not! If you are involved in the filmmaking process, you must show utmost dedication toward the profession. This profession is sheerly a combination of hard work and creativity. Today, Bollywood was sprouting a number of updates about various films. From Deepika Padukone dropping an update about her upcoming film to Shraddha Kapoor in Bhediya song, do have a look what are the newsmakers of the day.
Freddy First Look features Kartik Aaryan as Dr Freddy Ginwala
Bollywood actors Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan starrer, Freddy, will hit the theatres soon. The makers of the film, however, know the art to maintain and generate curiosity towards the film. Today, the makers dropped first look of the film wherein we can see Aaryan playing the role of Dr Freddy Ginwala. The film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is surely going to give you goosebumps.
Also Read: Freddy FIRST LOOK: Kartik Aryan introduces his character Dr Freddy Ginwala; Poster leaves fans intrigued
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter gets a new release date
Fans can’t keep calm! Today, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan dropped an update about their upcoming film fighter. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Hrithik revealed that the film will release on January 25, 2024, in theatres. Deepika dropped a similar update and hubby Ranveer Singh dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Do have a look.
Also Read: Fighter: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer gets a NEW release date; Anil Kapoor shares poster
Shraddha Kapoor in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon dance number
Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who earned praise for her role in the films Stree, has made a cameo in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer dance number titled, “Thumkeshwari”. This song is trending on YouTube and has surely taken the internet by a storm. For those who are unaware, Shraddha Kapoor is the second most followed Indian actress after Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The third spot is grabbed by Alia Bhatt.
Also Read: Why did Varun Dhawan touch Kriti Sanon’s feet during the song launch?
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta over poor performance
The latest season of the reality show, Bigg Boss is surely getting newsier on a daily basis. In a recent development, contestants Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta will be schooled by host Salman Khan over their poor performance over the weeks. See what Salman Khan has to say to them for not performing well.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta for their bad performance
Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t want Vijay Deverakonda at her swayamvar
Is all not well between actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda? For those unaware, Janhvi, in one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan had expressed her love for actor Vijay Deverakonda. Situations have changed now. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi said this as she believes that Vijay is in love with actor Rashmika Mandanna. Read on for more.