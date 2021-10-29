Newswrap; October 28: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding dates; Aryan Khan granted bail & more

Aryan Khan granted bail

Son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, was granted bail on Thursday, 28 October, after being lodged for almost three weeks at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison in NCB's cruise drugs bust case. The hearing was presided over by Justice Nitin Sambre who announced the verdict.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities dates are out. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will celebrate their wedding events from 7th to 9th December 2021. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are in full swing.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Tattoo Waaliye

Upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 first song Tattoo Waliye has finally been released today. The song features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as leads. The drama is scheduled to release theatrically on 19 November 2021.

Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery hospital

According to reports, Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The superstar has been reportedly taken to the hospital for a 'routine checkup'. The actor had previously been admitted to the hospital in December last year for severe blood pressure fluctuations.

Suhana Khan shares priceless picture with Aryan & Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan traveled down memory lane to share an adorable childhood memory of the family. Suhana shared the priceless picture after her brother Aryan Khan was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the alleged drug case.

