Newswrap, October 29: Laxmmi Bomb title changed, fresh inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel

Newswrap, October 29: Right from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's viral video to Sushant Singh Rajput's friend approaching Bombay High Court, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's next with Aayush Sharma

The superstar resumed shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sometime back and has wrapped up the same. Reports suggest that his new project Antim will go on floors in November. It reportedly also features his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Salman has two more projects lined up, Kick 2 and Tiger 3.

Payal Ghosh to undergo COVID-19 test

The actress met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday at a political event. Unfortunately, he has contracted COVID-19 now. Payal Ghosh has announced on social media that she has isolated herself and will be getting her tests done.

and Kiara Advani's movie title changed

The makers of Laxmmi Bomb have now renamed it Laxmii. They reportedly had a meeting with the members of the censor board after which the decision was taken. The movie has been received a lot of flak owing to its title. The Karni Sena had also sent a legal notice for the movie's title to be changed on Thursday.

Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra in a crime thriller

The trio will feature in the movie Love Hostel that will be produced under the banner of 's Red Chillies Entertainment. Sanya Malhotra has announced the same on social media.

Fresh inquiry against and sister

A court in Mumbai has directed the police to initiate a probe against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel over hateful and derogatory comments on social media. The two sisters reportedly targeted a particular community earlier post which Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended. The cops are required to submit the complete report of the inquiry by 5th December.

Virat Kohli and 's viral video

In a video that has now been widely circulated on social media, Virat Kohli is seen asking Anushka Sharma from the field whether she has eaten or not. Their brief conversation through some sweet gestures has now won hearts on the internet.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend moves Bombay HC

The late actor's friend Sunil Shukla has approached the court while seeking a CBI probe into Disha Salian's case. As per his petition, both Sushant and Disha died under suspicious circumstances and that the Mumbai police did not look into all aspects while probing the case.

