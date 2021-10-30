Newswrap, October 29: Puneeth Rajkumar passes away, Aryan Khan’s release delayed & more

Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at age 46 on Friday, October 29. Reportedly, the actor complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to a hospital located in Bengaluru. Puneeth was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where a team of doctors monitored his situation. However, the actor died after suffering from a heart attack.

Aryan Khan’s release delay

The past few weeks were extremely tough for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in an alleged drug case. The superstar’s son was behind the bar for over three weeks, amid this, his bail plea was also rejected twice by the honourable court. However, Thursday, October 28 brought a ray of new hope to the family as the Bombay High court finally granted bail to the 23-year-old. However, unfortunately, the star-kid could not leave Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail due to a delay in filing bail paperwork. According to jail officials, if all the bail papers were submitted by 5.35 pm then release could have happened by 7 pm. Now, the star-kid has to wait until tomorrow to walk out of the jail.

Katrina & Vicky to be Virat and Anushka’s neighbours

It seems that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take their relationship to a new level. The couple reportedly is all set to tie the knot in the month of December this year. Now, as per our reliable sources, just two months ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited Juhu's plush high rise where Anushka-Virat reside. They had a quick look around and were quite impressed with the property. Since then, the lovebirds had paid multiple visits to the Juhu apartment. And it appears that they have decided to stay in this very apartment post their marriage.

Jasmin Bhasin & Mohsin Khan to collaborate

Post Bigg Boss, Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of several music videos like Tera suit, 2 phone, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Pani Di Gal, Tenu Yaad Karaan, to name a few. Her most recent song was Pyaar Ek Tarfaa where she was paired opposite Amaal Mallik. The song became the talk-of-the-town and the audience loved her chemistry with Amaal. And now we hear that she will be seen in a music video with television heartthrob Mohsin Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaisalmer diaries

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh. During the day, an Instagram user who goes by the name Vinita Chaitanya took to her profile to share some inside pics of Kareena’s vacation. View the photos in the link below.

