Newswrap, October 3: Alia's baby 'kicks' during TIME speech, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa divorce update; Kareena mobbed
Alia Bhatt's baby 'relentlessly kicked' during TIME 100 Impact Awards speech and beautiful Kareena was mobbed by fans at the airport. Just another day in the show business. Read here.
B-Town is a busy place. A lot can happen in a day. Celebs would arrive at the airport to jet off to some (secret) location and paps would gherao them, or, a film's teaser/trailer would be launched, celebs would be out in the city, looking their absolute best or someone would be busy promoting their film and giving interviews. Life of people in the B-town ain't easy. So, just in case you missed everything and anything from the show town, I've got you covered. From Alia Bhatt's viral acceptance speech at TIME 100 Impact Awards to a (possible) reconciliation between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth or your favourite gossip show? Bigg Boss 16? I have a roundup ready for you. Get to reading:
Fans leave Kareena Kapoor feeling 'uncomfortable'
Kareena has stardom like no other! Fans are crazy for her, love to take selfies with her, and probably, geek out on her and the 'queen size' life she lives (on her terms and money!). Today was such day when her fans went a little overboard while taking selfies and invaded her personal space. She was there with her son Jeh and was flying off to London for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.
Moreover, in the video, her security team was also seen trying to guard her as a fan was about to put his arm on her shoulder for a selfie.
WATCH VIDEO HERE
'Hope' for reconciliation between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa?
Married for 18 long years, South Cinematic Superstar Dhanush, who has wowed many with his acting range and heart-piercing gaze (Asuran), could possibly have given a reason to his fans to rejoice as the latest reports tell that he and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are thinking their divorce through and are 'trying' to make things work. Both have two kids together. In January this year, the two had announced that they are getting separated.
Alia Bhatt's little one 'kicks' while she gives a speech
Now, in some cute news, soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt was seen making a speech at TIME 100 Impact Awards held in Singapore. Dressed in a metallic flowy gown, Alia, there for Gangubai Kathiawadi, in her speech said, "..... but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.” Cute, right? Same feels. Moreover, while wrapping up, she also said that her husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom-dad Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt also deserve separate awards for putting up with her on a daily basis.
WATCH her speech HERE
Richa Chadha at airport flaunting her Mehendi
After riveting Mehendi and Sangeet with soon-to-be hubby Ali Fazal in New Delhi and GORGEOUS pictures, Richa Chadha was papped at the Mumbai airport today. She was in a red outfit with the shaadi glow best as ever. The couple is going to tie the knot in Mumbai tomorrow, October 4th and we can't wait for the pictures!
See Richa's pictures:
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary’s relationship status
Two days into Bigg Boss 16 and a lot has happened already. Udaariyan show lead pair Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary, are famous for their on-screen chemistry but will that translate into something else? All eyes are on them now. In the latest promo, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen asking Ankit Gupta about his relationship status with Priyanka. Gautam Singh Vig, also there, says that he can see Priyanka having some soft feelings for him. Ankit then clarifies that they both are very sorted and know what they want. Well, we ain't complaining!
WATCH new promo HERE:
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy at Durga pandal
Brahmastra trio (sans Alia Shivaaaa Bhatt), Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Junoon Roy, and the Astraverse creator Ayan Mukerji were seen today at the Durga Pujo pandal on Ashtami. Ranbir and Mouni twinned in white and Ayan happily posed with them in a red kurta. All sure did look stunning. Apart from them, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Jaya Bachchan were also clicked at the pandal.
See PICS:
So, this was our October 3 roundup from the world of entertainment. Follow Pinkvilla for more news and updates.