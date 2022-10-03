Newswrap, October 3: Alia's baby 'kicks' during TIME speech, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa divorce update; Kareena mobbed

B-Town is a busy place. A lot can happen in a day. Celebs would arrive at the airport to jet off to some (secret) location and paps would gherao them, or, a film's teaser/trailer would be launched, celebs would be out in the city, looking their absolute best or someone would be busy promoting their film and giving interviews. Life of people in the B-town ain't easy. So, just in case you missed everything and anything from the show town, I've got you covered. From Alia Bhatt's viral acceptance speech at TIME 100 Impact Awards to a (possible) reconciliation between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth or your favourite gossip show? Bigg Boss 16? I have a roundup ready for you. Get to reading:

Kareena has stardom like no other! Fans are crazy for her, love to take selfies with her, and probably, geek out on her and the 'queen size' life she lives (on her terms and money!). Today was such day when her fans went a little overboard while taking selfies and invaded her personal space. She was there with her son Jeh and was flying off to London for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Moreover, in the video, her security team was also seen trying to guard her as a fan was about to put his arm on her shoulder for a selfie.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan maintains her cool as she gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport; WATCH

'Hope' for reconciliation between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa?

Married for 18 long years, South Cinematic Superstar Dhanush, who has wowed many with his acting range and heart-piercing gaze (Asuran), could possibly have given a reason to his fans to rejoice as the latest reports tell that he and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are thinking their divorce through and are 'trying' to make things work. Both have two kids together. In January this year, the two had announced that they are getting separated.

Also Read: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off their divorce?

Alia Bhatt's little one 'kicks' while she gives a speech

Now, in some cute news, soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt was seen making a speech at TIME 100 Impact Awards held in Singapore. Dressed in a metallic flowy gown, Alia, there for Gangubai Kathiawadi, in her speech said, "..... but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.” Cute, right? Same feels. Moreover, while wrapping up, she also said that her husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom-dad Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt also deserve separate awards for putting up with her on a daily basis.

WATCH her speech HERE

Also Read: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt gushes as her 'little one relentlessly kicks' during her acceptance speech