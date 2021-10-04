Newswrap, October 3: NCB’s statement in Aryan Khan drug case; Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana & more

NCB’s official statement in drugs case

On Sunday, October 3rd, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it conducted a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai the day before. NCB has now released an official statement in the matter that reads, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical.”

and to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were spotted together and it was reported that the actors had met producer Jackky Bhagnani’s office. In this regard, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo had visited Namit Malhotra’s office and had a closed-door meeting around the epic, Ramayana with Namit, Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari. A source close to the development revealed, “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavaan and Ram respectively.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome a baby boy

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child on Sunday as the actor announced in a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a photo with wife Neha Dhupia from their earlier pregnancy photoshoot and shared the happy news. Sharing the happy news, Angad informed that both Neha and their baby boy are doing well.

Kiara Advani to wrap up Jug Jugg Jeeyo and begin Shankar and Ram Charan’s next

Kiara Advani is busy shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo where she will feature alongside , Anil Kapoor, and . Pinkvilla learned from a source close to the development that the schedule will go on till mid-November after which Kiara will begin working on Shankar and Ram Charan’s next. “Kiara jumps from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Shankar’s ambitious political drama right from mid-November. Even this would be a marathon schedule and her character has some powerful traits acting as a catalyst in Ram Charan’s journey,” the source said.

Manoj Bajpayee’s father passes away

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K Bajpayee passed away on October 2 in New Delhi. The actor’s father was 83-years-old and was unwell for a long time. Sources close to the actor have confirmed the news. Unfortunately, several reports state that Manoj Bajpayee was not in Delhi with his father when he breathed his last. The actor was in Kerala shooting for his upcoming project.

