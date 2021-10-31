Newswrap; October 30: Actor Yusuf Hussain passes away; Aryan Khan returns home & more

Actor Yusuf Hussain passes away

Actor Yusuf Hussain passed away on October 30. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to confirm the sad news of Yusuf Hussain's demise and remembered him in an emotional tribute.

Aryan Khan arrives at Mannat

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have finally reached Mannat after the latter was released from jail this morning. Aryan, who had been lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over three weeks in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, was finally released.

Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer

Pinkvilla has learnt that Bhumi Pednekar has come onboard as the leading lady for the film The Lady Killer opposite Arjun Kapoor. This will be the first time that Arjun and Bhumi will be seen on the big screen together.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal soon to be Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's neighbours

As per Pinkvilla’s sources, just two months ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visited Juhu's plush high rise where Anushka-Virat resides. They had a quick look around and were quite impressed with the property. The couple ended up finalizing the deal and they have decided to stay in this very apartment post their marriage.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to tie the knot?

After speculations over Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, another power couple has joined the list of speculated soon to wed couples, and they are Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. According to a report published in the Times of India, the couple is planning to tie the knot after Diwali next month in the second week of November. Apparently, the wedding will take place between November 10 to November 12 this year.

