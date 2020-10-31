Newswrap, October 30: Kangana Ranaut's Tejas shoot, Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 & more

Newswrap, October 30: Right from Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff collaborating for Heropanti 2 to Kajal Aggarwal's wedding, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Randeep Hooda's next with Ileana D'cruz

After having wrapped up the shoot of Radhe, the actor along with co-star Ileana D'Cruz has gone to Karnal. They will be reportedly prepping for the upcoming movie titled Unfair and Lovely. Reports suggest that it is going to be a 20-day schedule. Balwinder Singh Jaljua will be making his directorial debut with the rom-com.

Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt on Luviena Lodh

The Bhatt brothers have issued a statement and said that the allegations made by Luviena Lodh are baseless and false. They have also clarified that her husband Sumit Sabharwal is not a relative and is just an employee of their company. It has been mentioned in the same statement that they are seeking legal advice in connection with the same.

Tara Sutaria's second collaboration with Tiger Shroff

The two actors have earlier worked together in Student of the Year 2. Now, Tara Sutaria is all set to team up with Tiger Shroff yet again for his next project Heropanti 2. The actress has announced the good news on social media herself. Talking about the movie, it has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

's Tejas to go on floors in December

The actress has recently announced on social media that she has completed the workshops and readings for her upcoming movie Tejas. It will go on floors in December 2020. She plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the same.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding

The South diva finally tied the knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. Their marriage happened to be a private affair owing to the COVID-19 crisis and was attended by the family members and close friends. The wedding pictures have now gone viral on social media.

Mirzapur 2 makers issue apology

Writer Surender Mohan Pathak had raised objection regarding a particular scene that featured his book Dhabba. He alleged that the excerpt from the same has been misrepresented in the same and demanded its removal. Now, the makers have issued an apology to the writer and will be editing the said scene.

