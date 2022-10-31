Newswrap, October 30: Kareena on Ananya as ‘Poo’; Aamir Khan’s mother ill; Aryan-Janhvi at Halloween party

On Monday, the festival of Halloween will be celebrated across the world. However, it seems like the celebrations have already begun in the world of Bollywood. On Sunday evening, several star kids including Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan were spotted at a Halloween party in Mumbai city. Adding to this, popular actress Ananya Panday is also celebrating her birthday in style. October 30, we can safely say, was a day ruled by star kids who grabbed the top spot in B-Town headlines. Let us have a look at the top news of the day!

Ananya Panday celebrates her 24th birthday in style, Kareena Kapoor Khan hails her 'Poo' avatar Ananya Panday–a budding Bollywood actress and daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, celebrated her 24th birthday in style on Sunday. She has received birthday wishes from several high-profile Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a few. However, she stole the limelight by dropping her latest look from her 'poo' avatar. Do tell us how you feel about it in the comments section below.

Aamir Khan's mother suffers heart attack: Reports Popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussein, if reports are to be believed, suffered a massive heart attack earlier on Sunday. She is currently being treated at a hospital in Mumbai, the Indian Express reported. However, Aamir Khan has not responded to this development yet on his official social media handles. For those unaware, Aamir Khan is the son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat. He also has a brother Faisal Khan. We hope for Aamir Khan's mother's speedy recovery.

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at a Halloween party While officially Halloween is being celebrated across the world on Monday, it looked like the world of Bollywood is already soaked in the festive mood. On Sunday evening, we spotted several star kids Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Aryan Khan at a Halloween party that was thrown by Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani. Do have a look at the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali with close friends in attendance Popular star couple Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas held a Diwali bash wherein we spotted several close friends of the couple in attendance. In India, Diwali was celebrated on October 24 this year. However, it feels that the festive mode has no died down and this party is an evidence of the same. Do have a look at the story.

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and others protest against Gautam Singh Vig for choosing captaincy over ration The world of the reality show, Bigg Boss 16, which is airing on Colors TV nowadays, has a new development now. In the latest development, contestant Sajid Khan and a few others were seen condemning Gautam Singh Vig for choosing captaincy over daily ration. See the story below to catch up on the exact details.