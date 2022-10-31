Newswrap, October 31: Priyanka in her city Mumbai, Anushka on Virat’s room leak video, Halloween ready Katrina

November is here. Just like we are looking forward to the month, so are the people in the world of showbiz. As the last day of October, we have a bunch of news developments to present to you. Today, quite a lot happened in the Bollywood/TV circuit. Priyanka Chopra coming to India to Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth video getting leaked, here are all the news updates if you missed them.

Priyanka Chopra’s India visit Priyanka Chopra, who has made her mark in Hollywood and Bollywood industry, is all set to arrive in India anytime soon after a gap of 3 long years. If reports are to be believed, she is arriving in India to shoot for her upcoming film Jee Le Zara which is being directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. All these three high-profile celebrities coming together for a film is big news in itself. See the details below.

Anushka Sharma is furious after Virat Kohli's hotel room video gets leaked Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma expressed her anger after Virat Kohli's hotel room video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup, shared a video on his Instagram handle. Anushka shared the same on her handle. As of now, the hotel authorities have taken action. Only time will tell how this situation unfolds. See how the couple blasted out their anger on social media.

Katrina Kaif shares a Halloween Picture amidst Phone Bhoot Promotions Today, the world is celebrating Halloween! And so are the celebs in B-Town! Today, popular actress Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram handle and we bet you can't take your eyes off her new look. She aced her Halloween look in style by recreating Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn look from the movie, The Suicide Squad. Have a look here.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her mental health Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is busy nowadays promoting her upcoming film Mili, The film is being produced by her father Boney Kapoor. During promotions today, the Mili actor highlighted filming Mili hurt her mental health and added that it gave her nightmares. She highlighted that she felt this especially while enacting a character who is trapped in a freezer for hours for almost a month.