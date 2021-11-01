Newswrap, October 31: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to marry in 2022? Kareena Kapoor’s lazy Sunday looks & more

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Lately, rumours have been abuzz about lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot in December, 2021. However, according to the latest reports in ETimes, a source close to the couple has revealed that they will be not getting married this December as the actors have grand plans for their D-Day. According to the report, it can be assumed that Alia and Ranbir will be exchanging vows in 2022.

Kareena Kapoor’s lazy Sunday in Rajasthan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in Rajasthan along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh. Yesterday, Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her lazy Sunday with fans online. Kareena shared a photo in which only her shadow was visible. Against the backdrop of stone and brick walls, the actress can be seen standing in the sunlight with her hair tied in a bun.

Suhana Khan’s first PICS since Aryan Khan’s release

Earlier yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s first pictures surfaced ever since brother Aryan’s arrest by the NCB. After Aryan Khan was released from jail on Saturday, Suhana was seen celebrating Halloween with a friend. The photo showed Suhana hugging her bestie and classmate at a Halloween party in New York. The star kid was all smiles as she looked straight into the camera. Suhana also commented on the post and wrote, "I luv u."

Alia Bhatt’s breezy Sunday look

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted a rather aesthetic picture of herself. Shot from a low angle, the photograph showed Alia holding a leaf that perfectly hid her face. While she looked pretty in a green crop top and denim shorts, it’s her ring with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 engraved on it, which stole the limelight.

Saif Ali Khan & Taimur’s boys’ day out

Looks like Saif Ali Khan & son Taimur are having the best time on their Jaisalmer holiday. Yesterday, a series of pictures were doing the rounds on social media which showcased Saif and Taimur enjoying adventurous activities together. While the first picture showed Saif bending down towards his son Tim who is standing with folded hands as if he is saying ‘namaste’ to someone there. In the next two pictures, one could see a man with a rifle trying to shoot while Saif and Tim look at him.

