Newswrap, October 4: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on AIIMS report, Kshitij Prasad on NCB & more

Newswrap, October 4: Right from the latest updates in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case to other buzzing stories from Bollywood, check them out below.

Soni Razdan's reply to

Kangana Ranaut has mentioned the names of Mahesh Bhatt, media, and production houses while reacting to the AIIMS report of Sushant Singh Rajput. Soni Razdan has also responded to Kangana by focusing on the importance of mental health. She further adds that it should not be demonized and that it is important to address it as an illness.

Kshitij Prasad's allegations on NCB

The agency arrested Kshitij Prasad a few days back in connection with the drug nexus. Now, the producer has alleged that NCB has coerced him into implicating Bollywood actors in front of the court. He has further added about being harassed and forced to name actors like , Dino Morea, and Arjun Rampal. However, NCB's deputy director general, Mutha Ashok Jain has stated that Prasad's allegations are false.

Mishti Mukherjee no more

The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Kanchi: The Unbreakable, passed away on October 2. She was reportedly following a keto diet and post which her kidney failed.

resumes shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The superstar is back on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after a period of almost 6.5 months. He has also shared an intriguing picture of himself along with the same post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on AIIMS report

Vikas Singh has stated on Twitter that he is highly perturbed with the AIIMS report. He has also said that he will ask the CBI deputy director for a fresh forensic team for the same. He also alleged that Cooper Hospital's post-mortem report is shoddy.

NCB director contracts COVID-19

KPS Malhotra, NCB's deputy director, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was present during the interrogation of in connection with the drugs nexus. He is currently leading this team that is conducting the probe.

