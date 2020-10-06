Newswrap, October 5: AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Bell Bottom teaser & more

Newswrap, October 5: Right from the latest updates on Kangana Ranaut's petition to Bombay High Court to the new developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Bell Bottom teaser OUT

’s much-awaited movie Bell Bottom’s teaser has been finally released on social media. The superstar gives us major retro vibes as he sports three different avatars in the movie co-starring Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and in the lead roles.

Also Read: Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar dishes out 3 different avatars as he showcases a 'thrilling throwback to 80s'

Netizens call for a ban on Laxmmi Bomb

recently shared a video on social media in which he talked about the Bollywood drug nexus, Sushant Singh Rajput, and other related issues. However, his video did not go well with a few netizens who have now called for a ban on his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar faces heat as netizens call for a ban on Laxmmi Bomb after actor's remarks on drug controversy

Bombay HC reserves order in vs BMC case

Kangana Ranaut had earlier filed a writ petition against the BMC over the demolition of a portion of her bungalow. The Bombay High Court heard the arguments of both the parties and then decided to reserve the judgement on the same.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition Case: Bombay High Court reserves order in case against BMC

CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues

The central agency’s spokesperson has confirmed the same while putting to rest all the speculations related to the case. It is also added in the statement that the CBI is looking into all angles connected with the same.

Also Read: CBI spokesperson says probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's case still continues; Agency looking into all angles

AIIMS clarification on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The medical board has released a statement saying that the report has been directly sent to the CBI since it’s a legal matter. They have further added that the details about the same can only be obtained from the central agency.

Also Read: AIIMS dismisses Dr. Sudhir Gupta's tapes in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Report directly submitted to CBI

Payal Ghosh to meet NCW head

The actress who lodged a complaint against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct has recently jetted off to Delhi. She will meet NCW’s head over there and discuss the future course of action.

Also Read: Payal Ghosh to meet NCW head in Delhi over delay in Anurag Kashyap's arrest: Report

Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh

The actress has filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and other unknown persons on charges of making derogatory statements against her. She has also asked for monetary compensation from the latter.

Also Read: Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh at HC; Says the loss to her reputation is 'irreparable'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×