Newswrap, October 6: Aryan ignores Ananya, Sushmita's look as transwoman in Taali, Alia's baby shower PICS

B-Town keeps buzzing for a number of reasons every day. A lot happens on an ideal day in the entertainment industry and it is generally tough to keep a track of all the happenings. That's where we come into the picture, as we try to keep you posted with every Bollywood news that is making headlines and keeping readers hooked and booked. From Aryan Khan royally ignoring Ananya Panday at a private screening to Sushmita Sen's new look in her upcoming project Taali where she plays a transgender to photos from Alia Bhatt's baby shower, among others, here's a curated write-up, wrapping up all that's trending and waiting to be read by you. Get to reading: Aryan Khan 'ignores' Ananya Panday

It may sound wacky but childhood BFFs Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday are drawing a lot of attention from their last media encounter, where the former conveniently ignored the latter. At the screening of Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma, Aryan walked past Ananya, without a casual greeting or even meeting an eye. All is not well between the two? Have a look at the video:

Also read: Watch: Did Aryan Khan ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma screening after she admitted having a crush on him? Ram Temple seeks to 'ban' Adipurush Ever since the teaser of Om Raut's epic, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan went live, it was mercilessly trolled by netizens, who questioned the visual effects, computer-generated imagery, and other technical aspects. The criticism for the teaser is not just online as it has now even drawn the attention of Ayodhya Ram temple's head priest. We wonder if efforts will be made to make amends or not. Also read: Adipurush: Ayodhya priests demand a ban on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer; Here's why Alia Bhatt shares photos with Ranbir Kapoor from her baby shower Mother-to-be Alia Bhatt is all excited to bring a bundle of joy to this world. The parents-to-be are all pumped to enter a new phase in their lives. Alia Bhatt celebrated her baby shower with her near and dear ones, at her residence in Mumbai, which was graced by friends and family. Alia Bhatt shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor and captioned them as, "Just Love". Have a look at the photos shared by Alia Bhatt:

Also read: More PICS: Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor on her baby shower; Captions it 'just love' Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role Saif Ali Khan is already making headlines for his portrayal of Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush, based on Ramayana. Saif, in a recent interview, when asked about his dream role, he answered that he would take up any role that he is offered but also said that he would like to be a part of Mahabharata. If producers interested in making Mahabharata are reading this, note that Saif is ready to be a part of it! Also read: Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role; Says he would like to act in Mahabharata Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif draw eyeballs as the two celebrate Navratri together Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been a part of some really memorable films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Rajneeti and most recently, Jagga Jasoos. The two also dated, before they called it quits in 2016. Recently, the two were spotted together, at a Navratri event, which was also graced by Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, and others. Also read: More PICS of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan and celebs from Navratri celebration in Kerala Sushmita Sen shares new look from her next project Taali Sushmita Sen is a very versatile actress and she doesn't shy away from challenging herself, in terms of projects or the characters she portrays. Sushmita shared the first look from her next project titled Taali, where she essays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The film is said to set a record for the most number of transgenders in a single film. Have a look at the first look of 'Taali':

Also read: Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the web series Kareena Kapoor reveals first look from untitled project with Hansal Mehta Kareena Kapoor Khan is a prolific actress and never ceases to amaze her admirers with every new project she is a part of. The actress began shooting for her untitled project with director Hansal Mehta and she revealed her look from the film in her latest Instagram post. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor stands beside her suitcase. Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from her next with Hansal Mehta:

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST LOOK from Hansal Mehta’s film as she begins shooting in London Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal's throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan goes viral Vicky Kaushal is now an established Bollywood actor who is in the mainstream of showbiz. An old photo of Vicky and his brother Sunny, with Shah Rukh Khan, on the sets of Asoka, is going viral. Apparently, their father Sham Kaushal assisted Shah Rukh on the film as the action director. Vicky was in standard 8th when this photo was clicked. Have a look at the photo shared by Sham Kaushal: