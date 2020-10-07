Newswrap, October 6: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea, Payal Ghosh's response to Richa Chadha & more

Newswrap, October 7: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Richa Chadha's defamation suit against Payal Ghosh, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Payal Ghosh meets NCW head in Delhi

The actress, who had filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap, recently jetted off to Delhi. She met NCW head Sharma and discussed the matter with her. She also thanked the latter on Twitter for hearing her out.

Shabana Azmi and Rangoli Chandel’s war of words

The veteran actress, in one of her interviews, has taken a sly dig at while saying that the latter makes outrageous statements to stay in the news. She further added that the Manikarnika actress fears she won’t make headlines. Rangoli Chandel has responded to the same and slammed Shabana Azmi by asking her to stick to her acting and poetry.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik’s judicial custody extended

A special NDPS court has extended the actress and her brother Showik’s judicial custody till October 20, 2020. Both of them were arrested on charges of the procurement of drugs earlier in September.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on Sushant Singh Rajput’s family

Satish Maneshinde has alleged that the late actor’s family and lawyers are interfering and tampering with the probe. He has also accused them of pressurizing the AIIMS doctors for pre-determining the results of the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters move Bombay HC

Priyanka and Meetu Singh have approached the court for quashing of an FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty against them on September 7. She had accused them of forging a medical prescription. However, the Bombay High Court will also announce its decision on the bail pleas filed by the duo.

Payal Ghosh responds to Richa Chadha’s defamation suit

The actress has alleged that it is a false accusation. She further adds that she does not know Richa Chadha personally and that they will clear everything out at the court. She further states that it was Anurag Kashyap who took Chadha’s name.

CBI to summon eye witness in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The central agency will reportedly summon the person who claims to have seen Sushant Singh Rajput meet Rhea Chakraborty on the evening of June 13, a day before his untimely demise.

to resume shoot for Shakun Batra’s movie?

The actress had to return to Mumbai from Goa for NCB’s interrogation in connection with the drug nexus. The latest reports suggest that she will return to Goa for resuming her shoot.

