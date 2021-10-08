Newswrap, October 7: Aryan Khan sent to 14 day judicial custody; Hrithik Roshan’s open letter & more

Aryan Khan sent to judicial custody

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan was booked by the NCB after a drug raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Now, on Thursday, the star-kids’ NCB custody came to an end. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody alongs with other accused. Mumbai court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Friday, October 8.

Hrithik Roshan’s open letter for SRK’s son

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to extend support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan amid the ongoing alleged drug case filed against him. In his open letter, the Krissh actor articulated, “I've known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They're your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .Love you man.”

Vicky Kaushal on stepping into Irrfan Khan’s shoes for Sardar Udham

For those unaware, Sardar Udham’s director wanted to cast late actor Irrfan Khan to essay the lead role of the revolutionary freedom fighter in the biographical film. Now, just ahead of the film’s release, Vicky Kaushal explained how it felt to step into the shoes of the prolific actor. He exclusively told Pinkvilla, ““Firstly, those shoes cannot be filled by anyone. It’s impossible. It is very unfortunate that we lost a person like Irrfan saab so early on. I knew that my attempt was never to fill those shoes because it is practically impossible. He is one actor I really admire for everything he does. Any part he played is like schooling for all budding actors like me.”

Raashii Khanna on working with Prithviraj Sukumaran

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raashii Khanna opened up on her experience of collaborating with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bhramam. She stated, “It was a very unique plot and something that was full of twists and turns. Also, the fact that I got to do it in Malayalam was honestly a blessing, because I genuinely feel that the Malayalam audience has an appetite for such kinds of films. And the fact that it has Prithviraj sir, and Ravi K Chandran helming both the cinematography and direction, I think it was fascinating. I have always been fascinated with Malayalam cinema in general. So to be able to be a part of a film like a remake of Andhadhun in Malayalam was in itself a great thing.”

Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kilos for Freddy

Kartik Aaryan’s trainer exclusively spoked to Pinkvilla about the actor’s weight transformation for the romantic thriller Freddy. He said, "Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film."

