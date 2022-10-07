Newswrap, October 7: Aryan Khan's writing debut, Bipasha Basu prepares nursery, Arun Bali no more

Bollywood always keeps buzzing with new updates and developments. Actors and entertainers make headlines and Bollywood enthusiasts just can't get enough. A lot happened on the 7th of October, that kept readers hooked and booked, from Aryan Khan making his writing debut in a web series to Bipasha Basu giving a sneak into the preparations of a nursery for her unborn to Om Raut defending the character of Lankesh in Adipurush. Get to reading so that you get a gist of all that happened in the movie industry.

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot gears up for release on the 4th of November. While the trailer of the movie is scheduled to be out on the 10th of October, the makers released a short, goofy promo of the leads, giving viewers an idea of what to expect from the film. In the promo, Katrina Kaif can be seen toying with a car Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are sitting in. The promo also suggests that Katrina Kaif essays the role of 'Bhoot' in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan is a familiar face in the media. Although he hasn't made a debut in the movie industry, the anticipation to see him in a movie project is very high. He studied filmmaking at The University Of Southern California and assisted his father in his upcoming movie Pathaan. The latest news is that Aryan Khan will be making his writing debut in a web series, which is expected to go on floors very soon. We expect more details related to the project very soon. For those uninformed, Aryan Khan made a short appearance, as a child artist, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and lent his voice in the Hindi dubbed versions of The Incredibles and The Lion King along with SRK.

Also read: Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as they head for a 'fun ride'

Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's character 'Lankesh' in Adipurush

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films and is touted as one of the most expensive feature films to have come out of Bollywood, too. The teaser of the film was released a few days back and was panned for a number of reasons, one of them being Saif Ali Khan's portrayal as Lankesh in the film. Defending the character, Om Raut said that he wanted to show Raavan in the most cunning way possible and the modifications were made to appeal to the kids who watch the film. In a recent presser, the makers also clarified that they won't be making modifications, in terms of visual effects and computer-generated imagery in the movie and that it will be presented just as it was shown in the teaser. Will the audience accept the movie?

Also read: Adipurush: Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan’s look in the film, reveals not tampering with history

Bipasha Basu gives a sneak into nursery preparation for her unborn

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are going to soon enter into the phase of parenthood. The parents-to-be are very excited to welcome their bundle of joy into this world. Bipasha Basu, in her Instagram story, shared how she was preparing to welcome her baby. In the video, she could be seen doing baby laundry. The actress shared that it was tedious but also fun. We wish her only the best as she glides her way through pregnancy.

Also read: Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse of her nursery preparation, calls baby laundry ‘tedious’; WATCH

Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at age 79

Arun Bali is a reputed and credible name in the Indian Film Industry. The actor, who graced his presence in movies like 3 Idiots, PK, and Ram Jaane took his last breath today. The 79-year-old last acted in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. May his soul rest in peace.

Also read: Remembering Arun Bali: From Kedarnath to Barfi, 5 best onscreen performances of the late actor

Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer try to impress Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most enjoyed shows on Indian television. Every season, some lesser-known and familiar faces enter the Bigg Boss house and compete for their way to the top. Salman Khan asked Gori Nagori to dance for him and she performed brilliantly. Then he asked if someone from the Bigg Boss house could compete with her. Sumbul Touqeer took the initiative and danced gracefully. The two then had a dance face-off. The inmates were mighty impressed by the performance of both.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Were Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer able to impress Salman Khan with their dance? WATCH Promo

This was all that happened on the 7th of October. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news breaks and updates in the field of entertainment.