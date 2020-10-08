Newswrap, October 7: Rhea Chakraborty's bail, Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker's war of words and more

Newswrap, October 7: Right from Bombay High Court's decision in favour of Rhea Chakraborty to Payal Ghosh's response to Richa Chadha's defamation suit, here are the key stories from the previous day.

to join the RRR team next month

The star cast of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is back in Hyderabad to shoot for the remaining portions. However, Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of Sita, will join them next month. That is because she is currently busy shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is reportedly learning Telugu as she wants to dub her own lines.

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail, Showik's bail denied

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty post which she has been released from the Byculla jail. She has been released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The actress will also have to mark her presence at the police station for 10 days. However, the court has rejected the bail plea of her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

recovers from COVID-19

A few weeks back, the actor had been diagnosed with novel coronavirus. Now after being home quarantined for almost a month, Arjun Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19. He writes, "I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work."

CBI probe matches AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The latest reports suggest that the CBI report matches the report of the AIIMS team that ruled out the murder angle. The central agency will now reportedly look into the possible reasons that drove Sushant Singh Rajput to end his life.

Swara Bhasker and 's war of words

Now that the AIIMS report and CBI's probe match, the agency will look into reasons that drove Sushant Singh Rajput into ending his life. On the other hand, Swara Bhasker took a dig at Kangana Ranaut over the same and asked whether she will return her awards. In response to this, the latter shared a link to her earlier interview while stating that she is ready to do so if she had made any false accusations.

Payal Ghosh refuses to apologize to Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha had earlier filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and others while accusing them of tarnishing her image and subjecting her to public scrutiny. Now, Payal Ghosh has responded to the same by saying that she has nothing to do with Chadha and that her fight for justice is against Anurag Kashyap. She also refuses to apologize to the latter.

