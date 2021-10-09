Newswrap, October 8: Aryan Khan denied bail; Deepika Padukone’s surprise for Ranveer Singh & more

Aryan Khan denied bail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB during a raid on a cruise ship in an alleged drug case. After being in NCB’s custody for a few days, Aryan Khan was denied bail by a Mumbai court. The star son has been currently sent to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai under a 14-day Judicial Custody.

Deepika’s surprise for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is making his television debut as a host of the upcoming reality show ‘The Big Picture’. The star took to Instagram and shared a lovely note written by Deepika ahead of the show. Deepika mentioned, ‘You got this’ in the note as Ranveer begins filming for the reality show.

Taapsee Pannu on Aryan Khan’s drug case

Taapsee Pannu is on a promotional spree currently for her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ where she is playing the role of a sprinter. Taapsee recently spoke about the alleged drugs case on Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan. Taapsee said, “You’re aware of the scrutiny that’s going to happen”.

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede on Aryan Khan’s case

NCB director Sameer Wankhede speaks on alleged drugs case on SRK’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan has been arrested by NCB on October 2 during a raid on a cruise ship. Sameer Wankhede mentioned that their case is strong and would be presented in front of the court.

Shehnaaz Gill & Diljit Dosanjh’s funny video

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a video with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The three of them will be seen in a film titled ‘Honsla Rakh’. In the video made for the promotion of the film, Diljit, Shehnaaz, and Sonam perform a scene from the trailer where the both of the beat up Diljit.

