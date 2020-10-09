Newswrap, October 8: Rhea Chakraborty's bail, Richa Chadha's question for NCW, Jan Andolan & more

Newswrap, October 8: Right from Satish Maneshinde's statement about Rhea Chakraborty to Richa Chadha's recent take on NCW, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Rhea Chakraborty’s time in jail

Satish Maneshinde has revealed how Rhea Chakraborty spent her time in jail through a statement. He said that the actress looked after herself in jail. She also conducted yoga classes with her inmates and lived the life of a commoner.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s bail

Shweta Singh Kirti has finally reacted to Rhea Chakraborty being granted bail by the Supreme Court. She has shared a post on social media along with Paolo Coelho’s quote that reads, “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.”

supports PM Modi’s Jan Andolan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the Jan Andolan campaign for efficiently fighting off COVID-19. He has also asked the citizens to follow the sanitization norms and maintain social distancing. Salman Khan has now extended his support of PM Modi’s Jan Andolan on social media.

extends support to Jan Andolan

PM Modi’s Jan Andolan campaign has grabbed nationwide attention and many celebs have hailed this initiative. Apart from Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut has also supported this campaign and asked her fans to do the same on social media.

Richa Chadha has a question for NCW

The actress has shared the pictures of Payal Ghosh with NCW chief Sharma on her personal handle. She then seeks details of the complaint that she had filed with the organization against Ghosh for dragging her name in the case against a director. According to Richa Chadha, she had filed the complaint before Payal Ghosh.

resumes shoot

Just like many other celebs, Katrina Kaif has resumed work after a long hiatus. The actress has shared a happy picture on social media to announce the same. She is seen along with two members of her crew who are wearing PPE kits.

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan left for his heavenly abode on October 8, 2020. He was 74 at the time of his demise. His son Chirag Paswan confirmed the news about his demise on social media.

