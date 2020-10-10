Newswrap, October 9: FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Laxmmi Bomb trailer, Khaali Peeli's release & more

Newswrap, October 9: Right from the news about Khaali Peeli's theatrical release to Saif Ali Khan's dream for Taimur, here are the key stories from the previous day.

has already chosen Taimur's career!

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood again, Saif Ali Khan seems to have some goals set for Tim Tim. The actor has said in one of his interviews that he wants Taimur Ali Khan to become an actor and keep it up on Friday for his first release. Saif further says that he hopes Taimur will find a nice job when he grows up.

Bollywood celebs spread the word for Baba Ka Dhaba

The video of an old man in Delhi breaking down in front of his kiosk went viral on social media recently. As many people came forward to help the needy couple who are struggling to earn a living, Bollywood celebs like and also did their part and urged people to visit the place.

Laxmmi Bomb trailer OUT

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb's official trailer is finally out much to the excitement of the fans. The movie that happens to be a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana, will be released on an OTT platform on November 9, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty's mom speaks up

The actress was finally released from Byculla jail after the Bombay High Court's verdict. Rhea Chakraborty's mother Sandhya has stated in an interview that they will have to put her on therapy so that she gets over the trauma and reclaims her life.

Karnataka Court directs FIR against

A court in Karnataka has directed the police to register an FIR against the actress over her tweet on farm laws. This is based on the complaint filed by a lawyer named L Ramesh Nayak. He has filed the complaint under section 156 (3) of the CrPC act.

Khaali Peeli's theatrical release

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli will become the first-ever Bollywood movie to be re-released into the theatres on October 16. It was earlier also released on an OTT platform and the drive-in theatres of Bengaluru and Gurugram.

