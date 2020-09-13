Newswrap Sep 12: Sushant's trainer called for interrogation by CBI, NCB raids multiple locations & more

The newswrap for September 12 brings all the latest news updates from the Bollywood industry. From Sushant's trainer being called for interrogation by CBI, to NCB raiding multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput’s trainer named Samee Ahmed has been summoned by the CBI for an interrogation. Previously, the trainer had said in an interview that the late actor did not take any medications by himself, and the medicines which he took were administered by Rhea Chakraborty. The news reports state that CBI is investigating a party which took place on a farmhouse that allegedly belongs to a Maharashtra politician.

2. A throwback video of actress Rakul Preet Singh shows her talking about drugs. In an old interview with TV9 from the year 2017 shows the actress saying that drugs needed to be flushed out of the system. She further says people need to take the drug probe like a regular investigation.

3. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend claims news reports about drug theories related to the late actor's death case are shocking. He further adds that the late star did not look like someone who needed drugs to survive. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S. Singh says the late actor is being targeted.

4. The Narcotics Control Bureau has allegedly nabbed a drug peddler named Karamjeet in the drugs angle being probed by the agency in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The news reports state that NCB has detained Karamjeet. The media reports further added that Karamjeet provided drugs to Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. The duo would pass on the drugs to Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput.

5. Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi gave a tampered urine sample to the medical staff while undergoing a drug test. The news report by India Today further states that the actress mixed water with her urine sample to get incorrect test results. The reports further mentions that Ragini Dwivedi was creating a ruckus, while authorities wanted her to undergo the drug test.

6. The Narcotics Control Bureau has raided multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa in relation to the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The news reports further add that NCB made these raids after a suspected drug peddler confessed about the drug dealings locations. According to the report, a suspected drug peddler named Anuj Keshwani gave information to the NCB about other drug peddlers in various locations.

