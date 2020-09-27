  1. Home
Newswrap Sep 26: Deepika Padukone, Sara & Shraddha Kapoor quizzed by NCB, Rakul moves to Delhi HC & more

The newswrap of September 26 brings all the latest Bollywood updates. From Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor's questioning by the NCB, to Rakul Preet Singh moving to Delhi HC, all the latest news updates.
Mumbai
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor quizzed by NCB
Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the NCB. The actresses were questioned in relation to the drugs angle which is being probed by the agency. The latest news reports also add that Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have both refuted claims of them consuming drugs. 

READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexus

Rakul Preet Singh moved to Delhi High Court against the media outlets publishing stories about her in connection to the drugs case which the NCB is currently probing. The news report by ANI states that Rakul Preet Singh is seeking an interim direction against publishing news stories about her. 

READ: Rakul Preet Singh moves to Delhi HC to seek interim direction against publishing news stories about her

As per a news report by India Today, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the NCB. The news reports add that the actress has denied any claims of her consuming any kind of drugs. The NCB questioned actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

READ: Deepika Padukone cried thrice during her questioning with the NCB: Report

As per a news report by NDTV, the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized mobile phones of Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case: The news reports further go on to add that the mobiles phones will undergo forensic examination. 

READ: NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case: Report

Republic Party of India (RPI) President and Union Minister, Ramdas Athawale has urged the film producers not to cast actors who are accused in drug cases by NCB. He further goes on to add that there should not be any discrimination between the male and female actors who are named in the drugs probe. Ramdas Athawale states that many names of female actors are coming forward, which remains to be a question in his mind.

READ: Ramdas Athawale urges film producers to not cast actors who are accused in drug cases by NCB

As per a news report by ABP News, actress Shraddha Kapoor allegedly stated to NCB that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs in his vanity van. The news reports further add that the actress has refuted claims of her consuming drugs to the NCB. Furthermore, the news report adds that Shraddha Kapoor allegedly chatted with talent manager Jaya Saha.

READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan REVEAL Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in his vanity van: Reports

