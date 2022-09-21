Newswrap, Sept 21: Raju Srivastava's death, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding invite, Kareena's b'day

The world of Bollywood is too big and it keeps evolving with each passing day, adding newer and exciting elements. While on some days, the news is good but some days are heartbreaking. One was such a day today when Bollywood and TV lost another gem. So here is our roundup of the prominent news that took center stage.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, days after being on a ventilator

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava passed away today in the national capital. For the unversed, he suffered from a cardiac arrest on August 10 and since then, he was admitted to the hospital. Srivastava's family members- his wife, son, and daughter- are currently at AIIMS, Delhi. He will be cremated on Thursday in Delhi. India Today reported Raju Srivastava had suffered severe brain damage after the cardiac arrest and had remained unconscious and under observation.