Newswrap, Sept 21: Raju Srivastava's death, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding invite, Kareena's b'day
From comedian Raju Srivastava passing away to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal unveiling their wedding invite, here are the top stories from Bollywood on September 21.
The world of Bollywood is too big and it keeps evolving with each passing day, adding newer and exciting elements. While on some days, the news is good but some days are heartbreaking. One was such a day today when Bollywood and TV lost another gem. So here is our roundup of the prominent news that took center stage.
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, days after being on a ventilator
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava passed away today in the national capital. For the unversed, he suffered from a cardiac arrest on August 10 and since then, he was admitted to the hospital. Srivastava's family members- his wife, son, and daughter- are currently at AIIMS, Delhi. He will be cremated on Thursday in Delhi. India Today reported Raju Srivastava had suffered severe brain damage after the cardiac arrest and had remained unconscious and under observation.
Also Read: Raju Srivastava passes away at 58
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil their wedding invitation
Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been dating each other for quite some time now, unveiled their wedding invitation on Wednesday leaving fans in awe. Pinkvilla earlier today reported that the duo is all set to tie the knot on October 6 and the pre-wedding festivities of the couple have begun. The couple will host a grand reception on October 7 at a South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Check out the invite for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 41st birthday in style
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday in style with her family at her father Randhir Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. On Wednesday afternoon, she was clicked arriving at the venue with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh and Taimur. Shortly after, Karisma Kapoor too joined them at the celebrations. Several celebrities have extended their birthday wishes to the Bollywood diva.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make a grand entry at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday bash; PICS