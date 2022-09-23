Newswrap, Sept 23: PICS from Bipasha Basu’s baby shower, Bigg Boss 16 Promo, Tanuja’s b'day and more

Bollywood and Television industry is driven primarily by a few core basics, including a good script, a good production house, and actors who deliver quality content. Every day is a new day here. Here's everything that took place in this world of showbiz.

A new promo of the most awaited 16th season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss, has been released by the makers today starring popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its host. The show is all set to return to the television screen on October 1. However, the final list of the contestants is not yet known yet.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s baby shower ceremony

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are expecting their first child together, celebrated the baby shower ceremony of the mom-to-be on Friday in an intimate ceremony. Pictures and videos from the function made rounds on social media and to say the least, they are beautiful!

On the occasion, Bipasha Basu opted to wear a lavender-themed gown while hubby Karan Singh Grover wore a blue suit as they arrived for the shower, keeping in line with the dress code. The theme and the dress code for the function was revealed by Pinkvilla exclusively.

Veteran actress Tanuja turns 79

Mother of Bollywood actress Kajol, Tanuja, on Friday turned a year older. Today, she celebrated her 79th birthday with only close family members in attendance. Daughter Kajol penned down a sweet birthday wish for her mother that you should surely not give a miss. Adding up, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn also extended birthday greetings to his mother-in-law. Tanuja has worked in films like Hamari Beti (1950), Chhabili, Deya Neya to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra visits her New York restaurant with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married to each other for years now and counting, are head over heels in love with each other after welcoming a baby girl. She visited her restaurant ‘SONA’ wherein she dined with a couple of friends, including Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Ranveer Singh wants you to sign a petition to make Indian Sign Language an official one

Versatile Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, urged fans and well-wishers to sign a petition to make Indian Sign Language an official language under the Indian Constitution. Sharing the petition link on his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh wrote in his story, "The petition link is live. Let's make Indian sign language the 23rd official language under our Constitution. Support, sign, share. (sic)."

Goodbye Song Chann Pardesi released

After dropping a heartwarming trailer weeks ago, the makers of the film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta in lead roles, have dropped the third song of the film that is surely going to win your heart. The song 'Chann Pardesi' from Goodbye is a soothing and refreshing melody composed by Amit Trivedi.

Saba Azad reacts to boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's ‘Vikram Vedha’

Saba Azad, who has been dating Hrithik Roshan for quite some time now, recently shared a teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram account wherein she captioned it- “Can hardly wait!”. The social media exchanges between the two cannot be missed.

