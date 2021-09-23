Newswrap Sept 22: Rani Mukerji wraps up Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 1st schedule; Elli AvrRam in Ganapath & more

Elli AvrRam joins Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the second female lead of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath will be Elli AvrRam. According to the source, the actress is expected to join the team by October end in the UK for the first schedule.

SC grants pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisth

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing adult films racket case. An FIR had been filed against Gehana in a Porn Films racket that also involved ’s husband Raj Kundra.

Payal Ghosh shares ordeal after a suspected acid attack

Payal Ghosh, the actress turned politician, was reportedly attacked by masked men in Mumbai. This happened while Payal was on her way back home after purchasing medicines. The actress also claimed that the masked men had a bottle in their hand which she suspected to be acid and claimed to suffer a minor injury on her left hand.

Rani Mukerji wraps up Estonia schedule for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’

Rani Mukerji has completed the first schedule of her upcoming project ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’. After shooting for about a month, the makers took to official Twitter handle and announced the wrap of the Estonia schedule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks everyone for the birthday wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with , Taimur, and Jeh has flown to an undisclosed destination. She has celebrated her birthday away from the city on a tropical island. Today, the actress took to her official Instagram stories and thanked everyone for their lovely birthday wishes.

