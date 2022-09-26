Newswrap, Sept 25: SEE Chunky Panday’s b'day bash; Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless PIC for Pathaan and more

The world of Bollywood and the Television industry is developing at a very rapid pace. Every day is a new day here wherein the critics, fans, and the public in general monitor each movement under their critical lens. Here are the top stories of the major newsmakers of the day.

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who has worked for over three decades in the film industry, celebrated his pre-birthday bash filled with style and glamour. From high-profile celebrities like Salman Khan, and Karan Johar to star kids like Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, several top-notch personalities were in attendance at the event. The ‘Housefull’ series actor will mark his 60th birthday on Monday.

Chunky’s wifey Bhavana Pandey was also present at her husband’s birthday party bash and partied with her besties Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

2. Shah Rukh Khan drops a shirtless picture ahead of Pathaan’s release

Known as Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a shirtless picture of himself and shared a special message for his fans ahead of his film Pathaan’s release. Moments after the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor shared this picture on his Instagram handle, several fans dropped hearts and fire emojis on his post. Even wifey Gauri Khan shared an adorable message for her legendary husband and wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…!!!” Clearly, both Gauri and Shah Rukh leave no moment to exude couple goals.

3. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, wife Alicia blessed with a baby girl

Popular filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia, who tied the knot in January last year, have been blessed and have now become parents to a baby girl. Taking to Instagram to drop down this special announcement, the filmmaker wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life."

He added, "She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar." Ali also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija's names at the end of his message. He wrote, "Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse."

4. Priyanka Chopra seals a kiss with hubby Nick Jonas at an event

Priyanka Chopra, who was a host at the Global Citizen Festival 2022 held at Central Park in New York on Saturday, treated her fans by kissing her husband Nick Jonas in public thereby exuding couple goals. The event witnessed live performances by celebrities like Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey, and more. Chopra took to the stage to introduce other esteemed guests including Katie Holmes and Rachel Brosnahan.

After Priyanka was introduced as an ambassador of the Global Citizen Festival at the event, Nick said, "And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Later, the event also saw Katie Holmes and Rachel Brosnahan joining Chopra on stage as they spoke about Global Citizen's initiatives.

5. DID Super Moms Season 3 Finale: Varsha Bumra from Haryana wins the dance reality show

DID Super Moms Season 3 winner Varsha Bumra feels blessed as she took home the coveted trophy along with the prize money of Rs 7.5 lakh. The Finale episode was graced by the presence of special guests and actors namely Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Govinda alongwith judges - Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar.

While the top 6 contestants- Varsha Bumra, Aplana Pandey, Riddhi Tiwari, Sadhana Mishra, Sadika Khan and Anila Rajan were showered by love and appreciation from audiences with their power-packed finale performances, it was one of the most consistent and versatile performers of the season, Varsha Bumra who took home the trophy. Meanwhile, Sadhana Mishra and Sadika Mishra were announced as the first and second runner up on the basis of public voting.

6. Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara on her 10th birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has delivered several commercial blockbusters at the box-office, leaves no moment to pour out love for her daughter NItara –who has turned 10 years old on Sunday.

Celebrating this occasion, the actor made her day special by penning a heartfelt birthday wish on social media.

While sharing a video on Twitter, Akshay, for Nitara, wrote, "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old on Sunday, my wish for you this birthday and always isthe best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you (sic)." Surely, the bond between this father-daughter duo cannot be missed.

