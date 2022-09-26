Newswrap, Sept 26: Katrina Kaif dances with kids, End of Falguni-Neha feud, Ram Setu teaser OUT

Celebrities belonging to the Bollywood and Television industry are celebrating the festival of Navratri with zest and fervour. The high-profile newsmakers of the week not only take the showbiz business seriously but also make sure to spare time to enjoy their lives in their comfort zone as well. Read here in detail about the key highlights of the day.

One of the most revered Hindu festivals, Navaratri is celebrated annually with zest and fervour. The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The festival began on Monday with the first day of the festivity being marked with Kalash or Ghatsthapna. On this occasion, several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, and Shilpa Shetty to name a few have extended their greetings.

Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar feud ends?

Falguni Pathak, a popular Garba Queen, is seemingly upset over singer Neha Kakkar’s rendition of her iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. The 90’s iconic song was remade by singer Neha Kakkar and has received lots of backlash over the rendition.

Amid this ongoing turbulent relationship, Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak shot an episode and shared the Indian Idol 13 stage together marking the beginning of Navratri festival. In a video shared by the channel, Neha welcomes Falguni to start Garba night in the singing reality show. The caption reads: “Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s team on the actor’s shirtless photoshoot

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed that his team kept staring at him during his shirtless photoshoot. This revelation by his team comes a day after the King Khan dropped a shirtless picture of himself and shared a special message for his fans ahead of his film Pathaan’s release. Moments after the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor shared this picture on his Instagram handle, several fans dropped hearts and fire emojis on his post. Even wifey Gauri Khan shared an adorable message for her legendary husband and wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…!!!”

Hrithik Roshan in Brahmastra Part 2? This is what the actor has to say

Hrithik Roshan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha nowadays, made a cryptic remark today after being asked whether he is a part of Brahmastra 2. Addressing the rumour mongers today in a press conference, Hrithik said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next 'Fighter' will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.'' While nothing is confirmed yet, Hrithik may have dropped a hint about being a part of the two movies.

Katrina Kaif interacts with school students

Bollywood actress and beauty queen Katrina Kaif recently visited her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s school Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The actress was invited as a special guest on the occasion of Founder’s Day and she was seen dancing along with the students of the school. In view of this development, videos of Katrina and the kids dancing to the Arabic Kuthu song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast went viral on social media. Now, Katrina has herself shared a post on Instagram, in which she shared details about the amazing time she had with the students.

Madhuri Dixit says she got recognized after Tezaab

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a memory about her 1988 blockbuster action romance film, Tezaab. The actress highlighted that the first time she got recognized in public was after the release of this N Chandra directorial. “I had just gotten back from the US. When Tezaab was released here, I had gone there and came back. I was told Tezaab is a hit, and I didn’t know what a feeling of a hit film was because till then none of my films had received that response,” told Madhuri to Pinkvilla.

First glimpse of the world of Ram Setu

After dropping a new poster of Ram Setu this morning, Akshay Kumar has finally released the teaser of the film. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the team of Ram Setu will be launching the teaser of the film and as promised, it is finally here. Along with Akshay, we see Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. What are your thoughts on the film?

