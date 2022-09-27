Newswrap, Sept 27: Salman Khan paid 1000 cr for Bigg Boss 16?; Asha Parekh to receive award and more

Enter the world of Bollywood--one can clearly notice and understand how people involved in showbiz take their work seriously. Every day is a new day here and everyone is working here with their heart and soul to make a mark in the industry with the aim to entertain audiences at large. Check out the major news happenings of the day.

Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is gearing up for Bigg Boss 16, revealed some interesting insights about this upcoming reality show. At first, being the host of the show, he dismissed rumours of his charging a fee of about Rs 1000 crores for the show. Later, he announced that Abdu Rozik will be the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Veteran actress Asha Parekh will receive India's highest film honour, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for her valuable contribution to Indian cinema. Union Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the development by sharing the information on his Twitter handle. Parekh is known for her role in films like Aasmaan, Do Badan, Upkar and Caravan, among many others. Last year, actor Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2019. The awards were delayed by a year owing to the pandemic.

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital

Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, last night. The actress underwent numerous tests at the hospital which took almost half a day. According to Pinkvilla sources, the actress had complained of uneasiness. The actress faced quite a taxing situation and was immediately hospitalized. Fortunately, it is now learned that Deepika is feeling better now. We had reached out to Deepika's team to get an update on the actress' health but we did not get a response.

Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer teaser and FIRST poster to be out on October 2

One of the most-awaited movies, Adipurush of the year features actors Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Prabhas in the lead. The film has been the talk of the town ever since director Om Raut announced about this project and fans are looking forward for an update on the film. Now, it is learned that the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film is set to be unveiled on 2nd October 2022 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana.

Riddhima Kapoor pens down a pre-birthday wish for brother Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow, and it looks like his family members are all prepped up to celebrate it. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has expressed her excitement for his birthday and has shared a special ‘birthday eve’ post for Ranbir. Sharing a picture of herself and Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Birthday eve,” along with heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor wishes grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor penned down a sweet birthday message for his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday. Notably, Arjun Kapoor is currently in Glasgow shooting with Bhumi Pednekar. He even shared a monochrome with her picture on his Instagram handle. The actor also has the adorable wish for her. Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “जनम दिन मुबारक दादी मैं हमेशा दुआ करता हूँ की मेरी उमर भी आपको लग जाए । Happiest Birthday to you.” In the photo, Arjun is seen taking a selfie with his grandmother.

Karan Johar reveals that he was not invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar reveals why not being invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding was embarrassing. The thirteenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM. Notably, Vicky and Katrina tied a knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

