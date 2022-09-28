Newswrap, Sept 28: Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations, Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary and more

September 28 is a day wherein several high-profile Bollywood celebrities clocked their birthdays. Celebrities namely Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Mouni Roy have turned a year older today. Also, Anil Kapoor’s mother turned a year older yesterday and birthday wishes continue to pour in even today. Amidst all of this, India is marking the 93 rd birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary

India today is marking the 93rd birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Popularly known as the nightingale of India, the popular singer passed away in February this year. Born in 1929 to a Marathi musician and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, the journey of Lata didi has been full of struggles. She began her career at the age of 13. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her contributions to the Indian film industry. Several Bollywood celebrities also remembered her works on the occasion.

Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations

Popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older today. Several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt etc have poured down their wishes for the talented actor. Kapoor, who turned 40 years old today, has been a part of several Bollywood films like Brahmastra, Sanju, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Anjaana Anjani, Raajneeti to name a few---many of which have been blockbusters.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have now shifted to their new home in Worli from Juhu

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have vacated their sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai to move into their Worli abode. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have moved into Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a stunning view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Sources close to Pinkvilla revealed that the couple had booked the apartment in 2018. They got possession in 2019 and now have shifted their base to their new apartment. Shahid-Mira's new duplex home costs a whopping Rs 58 crores, sources said.

Varun Dhawan reveals he doesn’t want to see Salman Khan on OTT

With the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, several movies were released directly on OTT platforms. Knowing this development, many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shahid Kapoor, will soon be making their OTT debuts. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked to name celebs who should make OTT debuts and those who shouldn’t.

Replying to this, Varun Dhawan said that Salman Khan is the only actor whom he wouldn’t want to see making an OTT debut.

Rima Jain’s birthday celebrations

Rima Jain, the mother of Aadar Jain, has turned a year older today. For the unversed, Rima Jain is the youngest daughter of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. She is the sister of actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, and Ritu Nanda. Well, wishes are pouring in from the Kapoor family. Rima’s son Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria also wished her on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy’s birthday celebrations

Bollywood actress, Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has turned a year older today. Several Bollywood celebrities have extended greetings to her including popular filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor.

Thank God’s song Haaniya Ve is OUT

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, the film Thank God’s song Haaniya Ve has been released and fans are loving the charming chemistry between the on-screen couple. The song is a beautiful melody that will refresh your soul from within. Notably, Thank God, a comedy entertainer will be releasing on 25th October and also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Brahmastra’s new song is OUT

Shiva theme from Brahmastra has been released on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. For the unversed, Ranbir played Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. A while ago, Ayan Mukerji dropped a glimpse of Shiva theme on his official Instagram handle. The caption to Ayan's post reads, "SHIVA THEME Feels right to be launching this today on Ranbir’s / our Shiva’s Birthday His theme from Brahmastra! Fire. Intensity. Spirituality. Hope you enjoy it ! #shivatheme #brahmastra (YouTube - Link in Bio!) (sic)."

