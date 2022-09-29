Newswrap, Sept 29: Richa Chadha's Mehendi; Drishyam 2 teaser, Ranveer's wish to reunite with Deepika

From witnessing the glimpses of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding festivities to Kareena Kapoor Khan wishing her niece Inaaya Kemmu on her birthday, September 29 had a lot happening. Take a look at today’s major highlights in the world of Bollywood.

Looks like actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all ready to begin a new chapter in their lives soon. The soon-to-be bride and groom Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in Delhi for their pre-wedding ceremonies. To add fuel to their news updates, the actress, a while ago, offered a glimpse of her bridal Mehendi. Sharing the photo of the same on her Instagram story, we can see Richa sitting in front of a mirror, giving fans a closer look at her Mehendi, which has Richa and Ali's initials, "A & R" written on her hand.

Drishyam 2 Teaser Out

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 teaser has been released. It is one of the most awaited films since the actor announced it on social media platforms. The film also features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in crucial roles.

Mahesh Bhatt opens up on his equation with Shah Rukh Khan

Did you know what popular producer Mahesh Bhatt thinks about Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan? We have an answer. Recently, in Pinkvilla's new segment called Cult Creators, Mahesh Bhatt talked about Shah Rukh Khan and recalled how the actor stood by him and 'treated him like a king.' Mahesh Bhatt said: "I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king sure and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. I'll always be grateful to him."

Ranveer Singh wants to reunite with Deepika Padukone on-screen

Ranveer Singh made an appearance at an event yesterday and is head over heels in love with his wife Deepika Padukone. When asked about their relationship with Deepika, the Gunday actor said, "Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika." He further added that he desires to share the screen once again with his wife. "The last time I performed with Deepika in depth, was in 2014-2015. She and I have both had a personal evolution since then in our individual capacities as people and as actors. I think it would be really interesting to explore the co-actor dynamic with her. I hope we get an opportunity," Ranveer added.

Vicky Kaushal and Samantha’s The Immortal back on track

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for the Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Manekshaw Biopic with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. After winding up this project, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that in February next year, Vicky straight away jumps into the prep and shoot mode of his long in pre-production, the Aditya Dhar directed The Immortal Ashwatthama co-starring Samantha Prabhu.

Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya’s fifth birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has turned five years old today. Saif’s wifey Kareena shared an Instagram story wishing the little one by keeping her son Taimur Ali Khan in the frame. For the unversed, Inaaya is the daughter of actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. They welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Tiger Shroff reveals he auditioned for Spiderman at one point in time

In his past interviews, Tiger Shroff mentioned that he has auditioned for a couple of Hollywood films, however, he never mentioned which ones. Turns out, one of them was Spider-Man! Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview, Tiger Shroff revealed that he once auditioned for Spider-Man, and came quite close to bagging the role.

Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani begin shoot for Splitsvilla 14

MTV India’s popular dating reality television show, Splitsvilla is all set for an exciting new season. Today, MTV India shared a picture of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on their official Instagram handle. Sharing this photo, the makers announced that they have begun the shooting for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla. The caption of this picture read, "AND SO IT BEGINS! #MTVSplitsvillaX4, Co-powered by @wildstoneofficial and @onn_premiumwear. Coming soon!"

