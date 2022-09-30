Newswrap, Sept 30: Prabhas’ Adipurush look revealed; Bhediya teaser OUT; Ali-Richa wedding updates

As September comes to an end, the world of Bollywood is all set to look forward to the upcoming months and releases. Today was a very happening day in the Hindi Cinema. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South Indian Actor Suriya were conferred with National Film Awards in New Delhi. Not only this, the team of Adipurush unveiled the first look of Prabhas as Lord Ram in the film. Read here to know more about the highlights of the day.

It was a big day for the Indian film industry. Tamil actor Suriya won the Best Actor award for his film Soorarai Pottru. He also received an award for producing this 2020 hit. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film Tanhaji. Also, the film Soorarai Pottru won multiple awards at this year's National Film Awards. Aparna Balamurali won Best Actress for the film. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score.

Adipurush Teaser Poster Out

The makers of the film Adipurush starring actor Prabhas in the lead role shared a teaser poster of his upcoming film, in which he is essaying the role of Lord Rama. With Prabhas dressed up as Lord Ram, the director of the film Om Raut took to Twitter and shared the teaser poster. Prabhas looks every-inch royal with a mustache twirled and aiming his bow towards the sky.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Updates

The most awaited celebrity wedding of the year is happening finally. Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities have officially begun on Friday afternoon. The bride-to-be shared pictures of herself with her to-be-hubby Ali Fazal and she captioned it: "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Ali Fazal, sharing the same pictures on social media, wrote: "RiAli. Tumko bhi..." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married on October 4.

Bhediya Teaser Out

Lead actors of the film, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Friday, shared the teaser of their upcoming film Bhediya. Sharing identical posts on Instagram, the actors wrote, "Banenge insaan uska naashta! (Humans will become its breakfast) Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022."

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off blindfolds of a contestant in new promo

In the recently released promo of Bigg Boss 16, we can see actor Salman Khan leading a female contestant on the stage. The contestant is blindfolded on stage. Salman Khan can be seen removing her blindfold on stage. Read on to find out what happens next.

Brahmastra team unveils groovier version of Kesariya

Did you know that the original version of Kesariya song from the movie Brahmastra was a dance track? Yes, you heard it right! Today, the makers of the film unveiled a groovier version of the song wherein we can see lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing to its tunes.

Ranveer Singh’s pink coloured outfit

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never leaves a moment to make a fashion statement with his unique outfits in the public sphere. Today, he was donning a baby pink coloured outfit and looked dapper in it. Do check it out here.

