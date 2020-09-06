The newswrap for September 5 brings to you all the latest news from the Bollywood industry. From Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant getting arrested to Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty issuing a statement post Showik's arrest.

Newswrap Sept 5: Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant arrested, Rhea Chakraborty's father issues statement & more

1. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staff named Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the drug angle that the NCB has been investigating. The news reports add that NCB had summoned Dipesh Sawant after Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency.

2. Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty issues a statement after son Showik got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He said that the next in line to get arrested is his daughter Rhea, and how his family is now demolished. Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit also states that for the sake of justice everything is justified. The news reports in Sushant's case state that NCB has proof against Showik Chakraborty and that the NCB will be corroborating the proof.

3. Showik Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde says that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs even before he met actress Rhea Chakraborty. He further adds that both Rhea and Showik are ready to undergo medical examination for drugs. The lawyer further states how the multiple probes by agencies like CBI, ED and NCB is just a witch-hunt.

4. Fans of actor Suriya trend #23YrsofSENSATIONALSURIYA on Twitter to celebrate the actor's glorious film career. The fans and followers of Suriya shared a lot of heart-warming messages for the Kaappaan star. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongara.

5. Raja Kumari shares her views on fake views and social media followers. She further says that she wants to remain true to herself and does not want to get into the number game. Raja Kumari states that she is aware of the number game that exists in the music industry, but says that she wants to know what her fans and music lovers really feel about her work and does want any paid views. Raja Kumari also states that getting valuable feedback from her fans and followers will help her in the future with respect to her music.

6. Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to NCB's custody till September 9. The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle that the NCB has been investigating in the late actor's death case.

