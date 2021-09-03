Newswrap, September 02: Sidharth Shukla passes away; New FIR against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty & more

Sidharth Shukla passes away

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The news sent shockwaves across the nation. The reason for the demise of the 40-year-old is yet to be disclosed. Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital.

mourns Sidharth Shukla's demise

Alia Bhatt shared a pic of herself with Sidharth and from the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and expressed grief over the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla. Alia mourned the late actor’s demise and remembered him as a humble and genuine person. To note, the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania marked Sidharth’s big Bollywood debut.

Allu Arjun lauds & Kiara Advani’s role in Shershaah

South heartthrob Allu Arjun, took to social media to laud the performance of actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the recently released biographical film, Shershaah. Calling it as a ‘heart touching film’, Allu Arjun hailed Sidharth Malhotra as the ‘man who stole the entire show’.

New FIR against Raj Kundra &

Reports of a new FIR filed against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have surfaced online. The complaint has been filed by a Delhi-based entrepreneur seeking damages for alleged fraud of lakhs of rupees. The FIR reportedly suggests that Raj Kundra among many others convinced him to invest money in a Mumbai-based company that later yielded no profit.

Sidharth Shukla demise: Pavitra Punia hopes for a miracle, says mind unable to accept

Actress Pavitra Punia, who shared almost a decade long association with Sidharth, was in a state of shock as she spoke to Pinkvilla about the actor’s demise. The actress said that she is waiting for somebody to call her and tell that Sidharth is breathing.

