Newswrap, September 04: First look of Rishi Kapoor’s last film out; Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha & more

First look of ’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen out

On the late actor Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni released the first look of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen. Along with it, Riddhima also shared the first look of Paresh Rawal from the film. After Rishi Kapoor's demise, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the late actor.

Saira Banu shifted out of ICU

Veteran actor Saira Banu was hospitalised at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week after she complained of chest congestion. According to a latest report, Saira Banu is now feeling much better and has been shifted out of ICU.

lauds multiplexes for screening Thalaivii in South territories

Kangana Ranaut confirmed that multiplexes of Tamil and Telugu territories have changed their decision and have now given a green signal for screening her biographical film Thalaivii. While appreciating the gesture, Kangana Ranaut also added that she hopes the Hindi version of the film too gets a theatrical release soon.

Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai out

While the release of Bhoot Police is still 2 weeks away, the makers are leaving no stone in promoting the film. Now, on Saturday, the romantic song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai has been released and it features Arjun and Yami in a desert setting. The romantic ballad is not just visually appealing but also soothing to hear and will leave you hooked.

on Vikram Vedha

and Saif Ali Khan are all geared up for a battle royale in the official remake of Tamil Hit, Vikram Vedha. The duo will be reuniting after 2 decades and the gangster drama is all set to go on floors in October. In a recent interview, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke to about his role and reunion with Hrithik.

