Newswrap September 06: Salman Khan to launch Varun’s Ganpati song; B Town celebrates Rishi Kapoor & more

to launch ’s Ganpati song from Antim this week

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun Dhawan will have a special appearance in the Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster drama, Antim, featuring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan. Varun shot for a special dance number centered around lord Ganesha and now we have learnt that Salman Khan will launch the song this week, coinciding with Ganpati celebrations across the nation.

B Town celebrates ’s birth anniversary

On Sunday, director Rumy Jafry hosted a party at his apartment to celebrate late actor Rishi Kapoor’s birthday. B-town gathered at the director’s home to mark the occasion. Neetu Singh, Randhir Kapoor, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rahul Rawail among others were the attendees.

Fatima Sana Shaikh to feature in Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal

Pinkvilla has learned that Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. A source close to the development informed that Fatima has been approached to play a pivotal role in Sam Bahadur, and she has really liked the part. The makers and the actress are presently in advanced talks, and the conversation should be formalised soon.

urges Maharashtra government to open cinemas

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her film Thalaivii, penned a note on social media as she requested the Maharashtra government to open up the cinemas. The actress urged the government to take note of the declining cases of COVID 19 in the state and consider reopening of cinema halls.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan as he turns 72

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned 72 today. To make his birthday special, superstar son showered love on his father and treated fans with an unseen picture. The ‘War’ actor said he wishes to grow as strong as his father is.

