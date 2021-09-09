Newswrap September 08: Akshay Kumar’s mother passes away; Tiger Shroff to shoot for Ganapath in UK & more

mourns as his mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. The actor had returned from the UK this week after learning about his mother's hospitalization. Akshay's mother was in the ICU and was being treated for her illness.

Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car dies

According to the latest reports, actor Rajat Bedi’s car hit a man, who succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The police have registered a case against the actor under IPC section 304A, causing death by negligence.

Aanand L Rai's mother passes away

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's mother passed away on Wednesday morning. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar and others arrived at the Oshiwara crematorium on Wednesday evening to pay their last respects to the filmmaker’s mother.

Tiger Shroff to commence shooting for Ganapath in UK

Our source has revealed that Tiger’s shooting calendar is jam packed. While work on Heropanti 2 begins from September 10, he will call it a wrap on the UK schedule of the actioner by October 20. Taking a few days off, he directly jumps to start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath in the UK.

Salman & Katrina to shoot the most expensive romantic song

and are now filming one of the most extravagant romantic songs to be ever picturised on the duo at Cappadocia in central Turkey. The song, which is being shot over a period of over five days, will feature after the end in Tiger 3 and the music has been composed by Pritam. If Swag Se Swagat was touted as the most expensive song of 2017, from Tiger Zinda Hai, this one is said to be even costlier and the most expensive track in the series.

