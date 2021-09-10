Newswrap September 09: Salman Khan starrer Antim’s song out; Sourav Ganguly confirms Bollywood biopic & more

Sourav Ganguly ‘thrilled’ on the announcement of biopic

One of the most legendary faces in the realm of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly announced that a biopic will be made on his life. The venture is going to be produced by Luv Ranjan, popularly known for directing movies including ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly ‘thrilled’ on the announcement of biopic to be produced by Luv Ranjan: Journey to be cherished

Antim’s Vighnaharta Song OUT

A new song from and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has released. The song titled Vignahart features shaking a leg with Aayush Sharma. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a ‘two-hero’ film that will see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma locking horns.

Also Read: Antim’s Vighnaharta Song OUT: Salman Khan, Varun & Aayush’s song will set your festive Ganapati mood on

Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani to officially announce engagement

A source close to Pinkvilla informed that Nandita and Vidyut are extremely serious about each other, and have been dating for around two years now. They have known each other for more than a decade though, and have even dated briefly earlier. They recently got engaged in Agra and will make the official announcement of their engagement soon.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Marriage on the cards for Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani; To officially announce engagement soon

remembers late mother on his birthday

took to social media remembered his late mother on his birthday. The actor's mother Aruna Bhatia left for her heavenly abode on September 8 and her last rites took place in Mumbai.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar: I'm sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there

Saba finally speaks on Kareena Kapoor & naming their kid Jehangir

Ever since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan netizens have been slamming the couple. Today, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram and has given a reminder to everyone criticizing Jeh’s name that it is the sole right of the parents to keep the name of their baby.

Also Read: Saba finally speaks on Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan naming their kid Jehangir; Quips 'No one has a say'