Newswrap, September 1: CBI summoning Rhea Chakraborty's father, Kangana Ranaut's allegations & more

Newswrap, September 1: Right from the latest updates in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut's recent take on Mumba Police, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Abhishek Bachchan is back to work after COVID-19 recovery

The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai along with father Amitabh Bachchan a few weeks back. Both of them were diagnosed with Coronavirus. Now, the actor is back to work post recovery. Abhishek has also shared two pictures on social media while announcing the same.

and collaborate for a new project

Both the actors will team up for a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police. The duo will reportedly play ghost hunters in the movie produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri. Moreover, Pavan Kriplani will direct the same.

Rhea Chakraborty NOT summoned by ED

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement in which he has said that the actress has not been summoned by ED. However, the CBI grilled the actress in the past few days in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

gets trolled after announcement of children’s book

The filmmaker took to social media for announcing his first-ever authored children’s book titled ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.’ However, it did not go well with the netizens and they trolled him massively on social media while threatening to boycott the book.

Rhea Chakraborty’s picture from June 12 raises questions

Reportedly, the actress had left Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence almost a week before his demise. However, the netizens have chanced upon a picture of Rhea Chakraborty in which she poses with a cake on her hands. Many have suspected that the background of the picture is from Sushant’s residence.

CBI confronts Rhea Chakraborty’s father in connection with drug cartel

It seems like not only the actress and her brother, but their father Indrajit Chakraborty was also aware of the drug dealing stuff. Reportedly, a few recovered WhatsApp chats of Showik reveal that his father asked for drugs. Now, the CBI has summoned him again for the second consecutive time.

ED questions Gaurav Arya for 8 hours

The Goa-based hotelier was summoned by ED on Tuesday. Reportedly, the agency has retrieved his alleged chats with Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, his interrogation went on for 8 hours. They have also cloned his phone as a part of the same.

alleges Mumbai Police Commission encouraged crime against her

The actress has shared a series of tweets in which she has claimed that Param Bir Singh has encouraged crime and bullying against her. Not only that, but Kangana has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of the tweets while asking about her safety.

