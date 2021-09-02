Newswrap, September 1: Saira Banu admitted in ICU; Shah Rukh Khan gears up to start Atlee’s film & more

Saira Banu admitted to Hinduja hospital, to be discharged soon from ICU

Late actor Dilip Kumar’s wife and former actress Saira Banu has been admitted to Hinduja hospital. According to reports, Saira Banu was rushed to a city hospital after she complained of high blood pressure and was shifted to the ICU.

’s second Hollywood film to be made on a budget of $75 million

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone announced her second Hollywood film, a yet-untitled cross-cultural love story, to be produced by the actress with STX Films and Temple Hill. Pinkvilla, today, learned that the makers are planning to make the film on a budget of $75 million.

Actor Armaan Kohli sent to 14 day judicial custody in Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has now been remanded to a 14-day judicial by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The actor was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after drugs were recovered during the raid at his residence.

Pankaj Tripathi begins filming for Oh My God 2

Director Amit Rai commenced shooting for Oh My God 2 today in Mumbai. The film's sequel will see reprising his role as Lord Krishna. However, Paresh Rawal won't be in the mix this time with Pankaj Tripathi headlining the project. For the female lead, has been roped in.

& Nayanthara gear up to start Atlee’s film in Pune

Shah Rukh Khan is all charged up to commence shooting for director Atlee’s next film, an action-packed thriller in Pune. A source close to Pinkvilla also revealed that even Nayanthara is gearing up to begin shoot in the next few days.

