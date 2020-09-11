Newswrap, September 10: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani's war of words, Kangana Ranaut's take on BMC action & more

Newswrap, September 10: Right from Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tiff with BMC to Shibani Dandekar's criticism of Ankita Lokhande's open letter, here are the key stories from the previous day.

to resume shooting for Radhe

The superstar’s much-awaited movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was delayed owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the latest reports suggest that Salman will resume shooting for the movie in Mumbai from the first week of October.

Makers of Khaali Peeli to rework on ‘Beyonce’ song

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli received a lot of backlash post the release of the song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ for its alleged racist implications. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are likely to rework on the track to avoid facing legal issues from Queen Bey herself.

Shibani Dandekar slams Ankita Lokhande over open letter

Shibani termed Ankita the ‘princess of patriarchy’ and accused her of trying to attain two seconds of fame. Not only that, but she also alleged that the actress capitalized on Rhea Chakraborty and called her letter ‘grotesque.’

Manish Malhotra under BMC’s scanner

The BMC officials partially demolished ’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday post issuing a ‘stop work’ notice to the actress. Now, their eyes are reportedly on designer Manish Malhotra’s bungalow located at Pali Hill. They have raised objections over alleged constructions at the premises.

Defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

The actress had earlier taken potshots at the Maharashtra Government and CM Uddhav Thackeray post BMC’s demolition of her office. According to the latest reports, a police complaint has been lodged against her by the Bombay High Court for allegedly defaming the Chief Minister.

Ankita Lokhande hits back at Shibani Dandekar

The actress slams Shibani as a response to the latter’s criticism of her open letter. She also indirectly takes a dig at Shibani Dandekar for saying that she is seeking justice for Sushant to get 2 seconds of fame and publicity. Ankita asks, “Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood?”

Indian model accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

The model named Paula has said in a long Instagram post that the filmmaker harassed her when she was 17. She also alleges that he told her to strip in front of him for a role in the movie Housefull.

