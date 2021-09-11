Newswrap, September 10: Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej meets with an accident; Akshay Kumar leaves for UK & more

Sai Dharam Tej road accident

On Friday night, Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident after he lost balance on his bike on Hyderabad’s Cable Bridge. The actor is currently at Apollo hospital and the management released a statement saying that Sai Dharam has suffered soft tissue injuries and a fracture of the collar bone. They also said that the actor is now medically stable.

leaves for UK with family

Days after his mother’s demise, , today left for the UK with wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter . The superstar’s mother Aruna Bhatia was hospitalised and was critical following which Akshay had returned to India despite his schedule. And now, days after his mother’s demise, the superstar is set to resume his work and is heading to UK.

Thalaivii gets leaked on online

’s Thalaivii that released in the theatres on September 10 has been leaked online. As per reports in Bollywood Life, the film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, have been made available for free download.

and starrer Bhoot Police gets leaked online

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, , Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor released today on Disney+Hotstar but reportedly, within few hours of its release it leaked online. According to reports in Latestly, Bhoot Police is now available for streaming on torrent sites. Apparently, there is an HD print available of the film to watch online. Websites like torrent, Tamilrockerz, Movierulz, Telegram and others have made it available for free download.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pic in comfy attire

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie, and gave a glimpse of her Friday night scenes. She wore a simple white tee with a coconut drawn in the middle and paired it with a Pyjama that had a blue floral design on it. She had minimalistic makeup on her face as she stood stylishly leaning on a cabinet. Sharing this picture, PeeCee wrote, “Fit for the day”.

