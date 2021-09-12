Newswrap, September 11: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone meet PV Sindhu; Shilpa Shetty at Ganesh Visarjan

Ranveer & Deepika meet PV Sindhu

took to Instagram and shared a lovely selfie with and PV Sindhu. The badminton star has recently won a bronze medal at the recently held Tokyo Olympics. Ranveer and Deepika met PV Sindhu at a restaurant in Mumbai. All three of them were all smiles in the selfie.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are all smiles as they have a ‘smashing time’ with PV Sindhu; See PIC

at Ganesh Visarjan

Shilpa Shetty twinned with her kids as she stepped out of the house for Ganesh Visarjan. The actress takes home the idol of Lord Ganesh each year with a lot of faith and zeal and this year was no different. Shilpa Shetty celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost zeal along with her kids.

Also Read| PICS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra twins with her kids as they come together with their family for Ganpati Visarjan

Sara Ali Khan celebrates with Amrita Singh and Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family and friends. Sara shared a selfie with ace designer Manish Malhotra, who joined her in the celebration. Sara also shared a few pictures with mom Amrita Singh dressed up in a traditional avatar.

Also Read| Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Inside Sara Ali Khan’s festivities with mom Amrita Singh & Manish Malhotra; See PICS

’s weekend with mom and brother

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with her mom Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka can be seen having a relaxed and easy weekend while watching films with her family. Priyanka can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the picture while her family enjoys an easy weekend.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra enjoys an easy ‘Movie weekend’ with mom Madhu Chopra & Siddharth Chopra; See PIC

remembers

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor as she misses him on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Neetu wrote in the caption, “celebrating in heaven”. Rishi Kapoor often celebrated the auspicious festival with his family.

Also Read| Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor amid Ganpati festivities with THIS throwback pic