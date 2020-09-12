Newswrap, September 11: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea, Kangana's take on BMC, Poonam Pandey's wedding & more

Newswrap, September 11: Right from Rhea Chakraborty's confessions in the drug angle to Sajid Khan facing backlash from netizens, here are the key stories from the previous day.

and resume shoot for Brahmastra

The lovebirds will be collaborating for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Now, the latest reports suggest that they have resumed work for the movie. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan is also likely to return for shooting with them soon.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume work on Brahmastra; Amitabh Bachchan to join couple to film final schedule

#ArrestSajidKhan trends on Twitter

A day back, an Indian model named Paula had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing her when he was just 17 years old. She also claimed that he told her to strip in front of him for a role in Housefull. After that, netizens slammed Sajid Khan on social media due to which #ArrestSajidKhan was trending on Twitter.

Also Read: #ArrestSajidKhan trends after model Paula accused filmmaker of sexual harassment, netizens demand his arrest

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebs

The agency arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty a few days on charges of procuring drugs. Now, according to the latest reports, the NCB will summon the 25 celebs named by Rhea in connection with the drug angle.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB likely to summon 25 top Bollywood celebs; To focus on the industry's drug ring

's questions to Sonia Gandhi

The actress has penned a letter to Sonia Gandhi in connection with the BMC row. Kangana has asked the latter whether or not she is anguished by the treatment given in Maharashtra.

Poonam Pandey gets married to Sam Bombay

The actress has recently tied the knot with her beau Sam Bombay. She has also shared pictures from her wedding day on social media. The couple had announced their engagement back in July this year.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey ties the knot with beau Sam Bombay; Says ‘Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you’

Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19

The actor has shared this piece of news on Twitter and revealed that he is currently under home quarantine. He also urged people to maintain social distancing and use masks and hand sanitizers.

Also Read: Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID 19 & goes in home quarantine; Emphasises on using masks & sanitisers

Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty goes viral

Rhea Chakraborty is currently under NCB’s custody in connection with the drug angle. Her bail plea was also rejected this Friday. Meanwhile, an old video of Sushant and Rhea has gone viral on social media in which both of them are smoking rolled cigarettes while jamming with their friends.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's old video of smoking 'rolled cigarette' together surface

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother’s bail plea rejected

The NCB had earlier arrested the brother-sister duo on charges of the procurement of drugs. Rhea is currently kept at the Byculla Jail. Meanwhile, the Sessions Court rejected their bail plea this Friday.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea REJECTED by the Sessions Court

Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan and others

The actress has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta, and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation. Rhea has confessed that the three of them did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty confesses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta did drugs with her & Sushant

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×