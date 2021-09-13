Newswrap, September 12: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ on OTT; PM Modi’s letter to Akshay Kumar & more

Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh to premiere on OTT

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s most ambitious project Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal in the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter will now premiere on an OTT platform on Dusshera. A source revealed that the tentative date for the premiere is 16 October.

receives a letter from PM Modi

lost his mother Aruna Bhatia last week. Among many condolence messages for Akshay, was a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared an image of the letter that PM Modi wrote him after the actor lost his mum last week. In the letter, PM Modi mentioned how Akshay's success as an actor will always make his late parents proud. Sharing a glimpse of that letter, Akshay stated that PM Modi's comforting words will always stay with him.

and Kareena spotted in new avatar for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted in new avatars as they were about to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir wore a red and white striped T-shirt with a round neck over a dark blue high waist denim. He completed his looks with blue coloured sneakers and spectacles. He covered his face with a blue coloured mask as well. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a white long tee over black jeggings and boots. She tied one ponytail, which made her look effortlessly cool.

Nargis Fakhri opens up on relationship with Uday Chopra

In a chat with The Times of India, Nargis Fakhri finally opened up about her relationship with Uday Chopra. “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul,” she said.

and Lara Dutta reunite over the weekend

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, who had been competitors in the Miss India 2000 pageant, reunited over the weekend. Capturing the special moment, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram featuring her, Lara, and Lara’s daughter Saira. She also wrote a heartwarming note that read, "21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha."

