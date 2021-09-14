Newswrap, September 13: Ajay Devgn’s 400 crore dream directorial; Kareena Kapoor on her role of Sita & more

’s 400 crore dream directorial

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned from a reliable source that Ajay Devgn is planning another directorial with an estimated budget of 400 crores and upwards. The source said, “Devgn has shared his vision and basic plot with multiple sets of writers, who are currently working remotely to develop it into a full-fledged screenplay. It’s said to be a VFX driven premise with strong emotions and the actor is very excited to explore this world.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the fee hike to play Sita

Kareena Kapoor has finally broken silence on the reports of her demanding 12 crores to play the role of Sita in her upcoming film which will reimagine the epic mythological tale of Ramayana. Speaking to The Guardian, she said that a few years ago nobody would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. She added that now there are a lot of them being vocal about it. Bebo further added, “it is not about demanding, it is about being respectful towards women”. And she feels that things are changing.

Rajkummar Rao kicks off the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Rajkummar Rao is headlining yet another exciting film and the actor has already started working on it. Rajkummar along with Sanya Malhotra will be starring in the Hindi remake of the Telugu thriller HIT which released last year. The original was written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and he will be returning to helm the Hindi remake as well.

’s digital debut alongside ?

Reportedly, Varun might be making his OTT debut with a major international series, Citadel. Citadel is the same series that Priyanka Chopra too is a part of and it is being created by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Radhika Madan & Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat trailer out

Radhika and Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space in romantic drama Shiddat. Maddock Films released the film's trailer today which features Radhika and Sunny playing Kartika and Jaggi respectively. The film also stars and Diana Penty in pivotal roles, and is set to release on a streaming platform on October 1st.

