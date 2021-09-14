Newswrap, September 13: Ajay Devgn’s 400 crore dream directorial; Kareena Kapoor on her role of Sita & more

Updated on Sep 14, 2021 04:29 PM IST  |  38.4K
   
Newswrap, September 13: Ajay Devgn’s 400 crore dream directorial; Kareena Kapoor on her role of Sita & more
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s 400 crore dream directorial

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned from a reliable source that Ajay Devgn is planning another directorial with an estimated budget of 400 crores and upwards. The source said, “Devgn has shared his vision and basic plot with multiple sets of writers, who are currently working remotely to develop it into a full-fledged screenplay. It’s said to be a VFX driven premise with strong emotions and the actor is very excited to explore this world.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s mega dreams – planning a Rs 400 crore directorial in 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the fee hike to play Sita

Kareena Kapoor has finally broken silence on the reports of her demanding 12 crores to play the role of Sita in her upcoming film which will reimagine the epic mythological tale of Ramayana. Speaking to The Guardian, she said that a few years ago nobody would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. She added that now there are a lot of them being vocal about it. Bebo further added, “it is not about demanding, it is about being respectful towards women”. And she feels that things are changing.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on fee hike to play Sita; Demands respect towards women

Rajkummar Rao kicks off the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Rajkummar Rao is headlining yet another exciting film and the actor has already started working on it. Rajkummar along with Sanya Malhotra will be starring in the Hindi remake of the Telugu thriller HIT which released last year. The original was written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and he will be returning to helm the Hindi remake as well. 

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao kicks off Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT, Sanya Malhotra can't wait to join team

Varun Dhawan’s digital debut alongside Priyanka Chopra?

Reportedly, Varun might be making his OTT debut with a major international series, Citadel. Citadel is the same series that Priyanka Chopra too is a part of and it is being created by Anthony and Joe Russo. 

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to be a part of THIS international series with Priyanka Chopra? Find out

Radhika Madan & Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat trailer out

Radhika and Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space in romantic drama Shiddat. Maddock Films released the film's trailer today which features Radhika and Sunny playing Kartika and Jaggi respectively. The film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in pivotal roles, and is set to release on a streaming platform on October 1st. 

ALSO READ: Shiddat Trailer: Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's love story is a mix of high drama, romance & dance

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : God doesn't differentiate between a Hinduo or a Muslim. God is there with and for everyone. It is us who differentiate people on the basis of religion and by birth Kareena is a Hindu. Even if a Hindu actress will play the role of Sita mata, she will not become a real Sita Mata, she will just play her character. So, please stop judging people on the basis of religion.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : actors have to have a certain gravity and understanding of pain to play such characters. K has neither… she only knows how to gram, gossip, vacation, pout and enjoy life. Roles like Heroine are the best she can do
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : The pay should be equal if the actress is a crowd puller (Kareena is not). Nobody will pay 12cr for this cameo queen.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Gimme a break… her kids are named Taimur and Jeh, and she will play Sita. She is suited to play Mughal princess in Takht, and if anyone wants she can live the role of Virgin Mary. She believes in both! Just not Sita, *eyeroll*
REPLY 0 14 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All