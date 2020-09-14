  1. Home
Newswrap, September 13: Kangana Ranaut's viral video, NCB clarification on Rhea, Bigg Boss 14 premiere & more

Newswrap, September 13: Right from Bigg Boss 14's premiere date to Khaali Peeli's makers' decision regarding a song, here are the key stories from the previous day.
683451 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 04:05 pm
Newswrap, September 13: Kangana Ranaut's viral video, NCB clarification on Rhea, Bigg Boss 14 premiere & more
Kangana Ranaut’s throwback video goes viral

The actress has made headlines amidst her ongoing tiff with the BMC after the officials partially demolished her office in Mumbai. In the meantime, an old video from her Twitter account has gone viral in which she admitted to being a drug addict earlier.  

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's video admitting to drug addiction from March 2020 resurfaces as NCB probe widens

Sushant Singh Rajput’s driver makes shocking revelations

A few weeks earlier, Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip had said that the late actor and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship for some time. And now, the actor’s driver has said that the two of them were good friends. However, he also added that Sara was not in touch with Sushant after their Thailand trip. 

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's driver reveals late actor & Sara Ali Khan stopped staying in touch after Thailand trip

Khaali Peeli song name changed

The makers of the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer faced the wrath of netizens after the release of the song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ owing to its racist implications. And now, they have changed the spelling of Beyonce to Beyonce to avoid any kind of legal trouble.

Also Read: Khaali Peeli makers switch up Beyonce's spelling after facing flak, racist song is now 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi'

Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT

After a lot of speculations, it has been announced that the popular reality show Bigg Boss will premiere on television on 3rd October 2020 during the time slot of 9 pm. Moreover, Salman Khan is returning as the host of the new season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT: Salman Khan's show to begin airing from October 3

NCB denies reports of preparing a list of Bollywood celebs 

The agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. Post that, there were reports that the actress named a few other celebs in connection with the same. However, NCB has now dismissed all these reports stating that they have not prepared any list yet.  

Also Read: NCB denies preparing 'Bollywood list' as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh's names emerge in Rhea's drug probe

Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor

The actress and her sister Rangoli recently had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this Sunday. However, the agenda for this meeting is not known yet. Earlier, Kangana grabbed headlines when the BMC partially demolished her office in Mumbai while she was on her way from Manali. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘Maharashtra Governor listened to me like his own daughter’ post their meeting

Credits :Pinkvilla

