Newswrap September 14: Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ not shelved; Ranbir Kapoor’s OTT debut & more

& Pooja Hegde’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ shooting to begin in next two months

Rumour mills were buzzing that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been shelved, however, makers have recently released a statement clarifying that the mega venture is likely to go on floors in the next two months. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment issued a clarification quashing the reports that the film has been shelved on Twitter.

Bhoot Police: gives a glimpse of prep for the ‘possessed’ role

Yami Gautam is playing the role of a possessed girl in the Pavan Kirpalani directorial. The actress took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her preparation for her role in the horror-comedy.

joins Riddhima Sahni for her birthday celebrations

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is off for a family vacation to celebrate her birthday and she has been joined by her mother Neetu for the same. Taking to her Instagram account, Neetu shared a pic of their reunion featuring herself with Riddhima, Bharat Sahni and Samara.

Court warns with an arrest warrant

The Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar's legal battle have been going on for quite a long time now. The latest reports suggest that if Kangana fails to appear at that hearing, an arrest warrant will be issued against her. Her counsel had apparently sought a week’s time from the court and even stated that Kangana Ranaut will be available for the virtual hearing of the matter.

to make his OTT debut with this Eros Now project?

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor might collaborate with Eros Now for their next anthology. The anthology is titled Aisa Waisa Pyaar! and reportedly it will be based on love and different shades of Pyaar. As per a well-informed industry source, “Ranbir has always impressed audiences of all age groups with his power-packed performances over the years. His brilliance and effortless charm on-screen have earned him a lot of love from fan-girls all over the world! It is not surprising at all that the makers might be looking at him for an important aspect in their anthology that's based on love! If this happens, it will surely be exciting for all his fans to watch him associate with Aisa Waisa Pyaar."

