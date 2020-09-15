Newswrap, September 14: Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse raided, Kangana Ranaut returns to Manali

Newswrap, September 14: Right from the teaser release of Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani to other updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

back to Manali

The actress met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a day earlier and then jetted off to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. She came to the city for a short-term visit. Kangana is likely to be in home quarantine for the next ten days.

Alao Read: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

resumes work after 5 months

The actor was under home quarantine along with wife for a long time. The latest that we know is that he has returned to the sets for resuming his work. Ranveer Singh has been recently spotted on the sets of an ad film.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh accepts the new normal and returns to sets after 5 months amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic

Rhea Chakraborty in ‘no hurry’ to seek bail

The actress is currently under judicial custody post her arrest by NCB. Meanwhile, the Sessions court also rejected her bail plea. Now, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reportedly said that they are in no hurry to file for a bail plea at the Bombay High Court.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde says they are in 'no hurry' to file bail plea in Bombay HC: Report

CBI interrogates Rajat Mewati

The CBI officials summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s former accountant in connection with the case and interrogated him. He was spotted arriving at the DRDO office on Monday. He had earlier claimed that Rhea Chakraborty controlled the late actor’s finances.

Also Read: CBI interrogates Sushant's former accountant Rajat Mewati who claimed Rhea Chakraborty handled finances

Emraan Hashmi’s first look from Harami out

The actor has finally unveiled his first look from the Indo-American movie on Monday. Moreover, Harami will also premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

Also Read: Harami: Emraan Hashmi looks intense in first look of Indo-American film; To premiere at Busan Film Festival

Indoo Ki Jawani teaser out

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is finally out and the fans are excited about the same. The movie also features Aditya Seal alongside Kiara. It happens to be a coming-of-age comedy that revolves around the adventures on a dating app.

Also Read: Indoo Ki Jawani promo: Kiara Advani nails her quirky avatar as she sets a date with the audience this week

NCB raid at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse

The agency has recovered numerous items from the late actor’s farmhouse that includes medicines, hookah, and ashtrays. He reportedly used to host parties with Rhea Chakraborty, and others at this place.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB; Agency recovers medicines, ashtrays and hookah

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×